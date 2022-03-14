Saturday's oyster roast helps Schantz, one of the Fredericksburg area's first COVID patients

Two years after she became one of the first three people in the Fredericksburg region to contract COVID-19—and almost die from complications that arose from treating it—Terri Schantz has shown incredible improvement in some ways, but remains in limbo in others.

During the two weeks that a ventilator breathed for her, when she was her sickest, the Stafford County woman suffered a stroke that damaged her left side. Meanwhile, medicine to keep her blood pressure from dropping caused a blood clot, which cut off circulation to her good hand. A week after she got off the ventilator, the thumb and all the fingers on her right hand were amputated.

She’s still being fitted for a prosthetic device for that hand, but hasn’t found a functional one. A myoelectric-controlled limb that communicates with the electric signals sent by a person’s own muscles would be ideal, but the temporary Medicaid she receives “doesn’t touch those,” she said. Prices start about $20,000 and go upward of $100,000.

On the subject of Medicaid, she’s receiving the insurance because the nation is still under a public health emergency. When that state of emergency ends, so will her medical coverage, but she hopes she’ll be able to transition to Medicare.

Even though Schantz is 61—and not technically old enough for Medicare—she will have had disability income and temporary Medicaid for two years and has been told the combination will qualify her for Medicare.

But there are bound to be gaps—either between the cost of the prosthetic and what her coverage will pay or even months when she may have to get private medical insurance. That’s why she’s grateful to have been named the beneficiary of this year’s annual Community Benefit Oyster Roast.

“It’s a real, true blessing,” Schantz said. “It’s very much appreciated.”

On Saturday from 2–5 p.m., more than 1,110 people are expected to gather at the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds for the annual event that brings a community together to help a family in need.

Frank McCarty, the former owner of White Oak Equipment, started the event more than 36 years ago to help an employee who had cancer. Since then, the dinner—which also includes hot dogs for those who aren’t fond of oysters—has raised more than $1.1 million for families going through similar ordeals.

It’s currently sponsored and hosted by Fairview Baptist and River Club churches in conjunction with White Oak Compact Equipment, a division of McClung–Logan, Inc. Another 30 companies, organizations and individuals offer products, services and advertising while volunteers from various groups provide the manpower.

“This blending of church, businesses and civic groups for a greater good truly makes this a community event,” said Art Blankenship, Fairview Baptist Church’s coordinator for the project.

He and others from the event met with Schantz and learned how she’d lost everything as a result of COVID-19 and its complications. She had to give up what she’d called her “perfect job” as a clinic assistant at North Stafford High School, leave the home she’d shared with her late husband, Mark, and move in with her daughter, Brandi Banks, and her family.

“We were impressed by the care her family was providing and the manner in which they were rallying around her,” Blankenship said. “We recognized that in addition to her financial needs due to lost employment and uncovered medical expenses, there would be financial strain on her family as they now were providing for her housing and care.”

Schantz was supposed to be the beneficiary of the 2021 oyster roast, but it was postponed from spring to fall last year, then rescheduled for March 2022. Because so much time passed from when organizers first contacted the family, Blankenship said the group “provided her a small amount of funds that had been previously donated.”

In recent years, the annual event has raised up to $40,000 for each beneficiary.

Schantz and Cheyenne Banks, the oldest of her six grandchildren, recently visited Pratt Park in Stafford County. It was one of Schantz’s favorite places BC (Before COVID), and she always kept her car loaded with sports gear—tennis rackets or basketballs—for the grandkids to use.

On a breezy afternoon last week, Schantz’s son-in-law, Reece Banks, unloaded her electric wheelchair from his vehicle and Schantz maneuvered the controls along a paved trail. Even though therapists continue to do exercises with her left hand, Schantz hasn’t regained any use of it. It rested in her lap, curled in a ball.

All that remains of her right hand is the palm with scarred flesh where her fingers and thumb used to be. Schantz deftly used her palm to operate the controls of the chair. When she decided to walk a while, her granddaughter helped her with the strap that fits over her right hand onto the top of a “quad cane” with four squat legs at the bottom for extra support.

There was a time when Schantz would walk several loops around the paved path. After covering a few feet with her granddaughter at her side, she told the 19-year-old Cheyenne: “It would take me a day and a half to walk this track now.”

Most times, Schantz said her mental state is good, but “every now and then, I think about things I used to do,” she said. Then, she quickly changed the subject to how it must have been “dog day at the park” as she saw so many pets and owners enjoying an outing.

Mainly, she gets frustrated when she thinks about the serious conditions she developed as a result of being on a ventilator for so long. Early in the pandemic, health care officials didn’t know as much about COVID’s impact and later delayed the use of the artificial breathing machines for as long as possible because of complications that could arise.

“COVID has taken so much from so many, so hopefully we’ve learned a lot,” Schantz said. “It just gets frustrating knowing that I was one of the first three [local] people [to contract it] and if I had gotten it now, I wouldn’t be in this situation.”

She didn’t get inoculated when COVID-19 vaccines became available just as she’s never gotten a flu shot. She did have the first of a two-part vaccine against shingles in February 2020, then developed the viral infection with the painful rash before she could get the second shot.

She wonders if her immune system “was shot” as a result of shingles and if that made her more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Schantz seems to find more benefit in looking ahead than behind so she focuses on other treatments and therapy that may improve her mobility. Those around her are impressed.

“She’s definitely strong,” said her granddaughter. “Anybody else who had gone through this wouldn’t have been able to come out as strong as she has. She’s definitely made progress, 100%. We used to help, like 90% when she stood up, it was 10% her, and now when she stands up, she’s by herself, just with supervision. She’s definitely made improvement.”

