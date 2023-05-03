More than 220 participants will gather at the Massad Family YMCA in Falmouth on Saturday for the second annual Rouse Rally Tennis & Pickleball Tournament.

Two-person teams will compete in both tennis and pickleball, both for bragging rights and for the chance to raise money for two causes. Proceeds will be divided between the Rappahannock Area Family YMCA's youth programs and Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation, which works to educate and train people in the Fredericksburg community about CRP and the use of of AEDs, automated external defibrillators, in the event of sudden cardiac arrest.

Participation has grown almost 40% from the inaugural event last year to this one. Charlotte Rouse, who serves on the board of Gwyneth's Gift and as tournament chair, said she was ecstatic to see how quickly the event has taken off.

"To think you can organize an event like this and have so much fun, and know at the end of the day we are helping worthy causes such as Gwyneth’s Gift and the Y’s financial assistance program just makes you feel so good about our community," she said.

Devlin Reiley, the YMCA's marketing and public relations director, said it was a wonderful experience to work with Rouse, the foundation and YMCA members to help others in the community.

Play begins at 9 a.m. at the Jon Fried Outdoor Tennis Complex and Rowe Tennis Center. The pickleball tournament includes men, women and mixed teams while the tennis competition is a men's and women's doubles tournaments. Players compete in groups determined by age and skills levels.

The event on Butler Road also includes food and beer trucks.