Saturday's soap box derby will feature 59 racers on Stafford straightaway

The Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby is set to run Saturday at Rocky Run Elementary School in southern Stafford County.

"Our first racers are on the hill at 9 a.m. and we anticipate being done about 3:30," said Keith Burgess, board president of the derby.

The event takes place on a straight downhill course at 95 Reservoir Road. Burgess said the 59 cars entered in this year's derby are more than enough to allow competition in all three classes of Soap Box Derby racing, a number he says meets the official standards set by the All-American Soap Box Derby of Akron, Ohio.

"Those minimum numbers have to be eight stock, eight super-stock and four masters," Burgess said. "We have well above that in stock and super-stock."

Burgess said spectators can park near the free event at Geico's corporate headquarters off U.S. 17 at 1 Geico Blvd. From there, Burgess said shuttles will bring guests to and from the track. He suggests guests bring their own chairs.

"This year, at least we're in a facility that has shade," Burgess said. "The past four years when we were out in Spotsylvania, there was absolutely no shade. People were getting torched."

A food truck and a soft-serve ice cream will be available.

The All-American Soap Box Derby is a youth racing program that began in 1934. From 1951–72, the derby was held every summer in downtown Fredericksburg. The tradition was revived in the city 25 years later and remained downtown until 2017, when the city stopped hosting the event due to a decline in participants and sponsors.

Spotsylvania County and Dominion Raceway rekindled the event for several years, but the derby was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday marks Stafford County’s first time hosting the event.

"We encourage people to come out and cheer on the racers," Burgess said.

Division winners of this year’s derby in Stafford will represent the region at the 84th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship Race in Akron next month. For more information on the event, visit soapboxderby.org.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.