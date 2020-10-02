Save Jane event raises awareness of child abuse

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McNally said the Fredericksburg Save Jane event was the first of its kind in Virginia.

Members of the community signed up for 10-minute slots to read names. From 12:30 to 1 p.m., readers included an employee of the Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault; Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins; and Vietta Lowe, a Fredericksburg resident and Mrs. Virginia pageant winner who runs Zaylah’s Cause, a nonprofit dedicated to helping foster children and their caregivers.

“I’m doing this for personal reasons that are very near and dear to my heart,” said Lowe. She struggled not to cry as she read “John Doe, age 7” and “Jane Doe, age 8.”

Jenkins said she wanted to participate in the event to “give voice to all of these victims in any way I can.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began and schools closed, reports of suspected child abuse have dropped because teachers, who are mandated reporters, are not seeing children on a daily basis.

Advocates are asking for the larger community’s help in reporting suspected abuse.