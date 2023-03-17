The Center for Biological Diversity and University of Mary Washington will host a free screening of "My So-Called Selfish Life," a documentary that examines reproductive rights and the choice to be childfree.

The screening will be held at University of Mary Washington in HCC 136, The Digital Auditorium, from 5–7 p.m. Wednesday.

Afterward, there will be a panel discussion with Kelley Dennings, population and sustainability campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity, and faculty from the University of Mary Washington, including Eric Bonds, associate professor of sociology; Kirstin Marsh, professor of sociology; Melanie Szulczewski, associate professor of earth and environmental sciences; and Dr. Nancy Wang, director of the university health center.

The event is free. Registration is available at MSCSLatUMW.eventbrite.com.