Sealston center in King George again taking trash on Sundays

The Sealston Convenience Center in King George County, which closed on Sundays this spring to the dismay of county residents, will resume Sunday operations this weekend and be open from 8 a.m. to noon.
The center is next to the King George Landfill and accepts household waste and recycling materials. It had closed earlier this year because commercial traffic had dropped off so much at the landfill, Waste Management—which operates the facility—decided to close on the weekends, said County Administrator Neiman Young.
That meant workers wouldn’t be available to empty the convenience center Dumpsters when they were filled. County officials didn’t want to close the convenience center for the whole weekend, so they kept it open on Saturdays until Dumpsters reached capacity.
The King George Board of Supervisors recently approved spending about $40,000 in CARES Act funds on additional Dumpsters at the Sealston site, which should accommodate all the weekend trash, Young said.
There’s not room at the Purkins Corner Convenience Center—on Henry Griffin Road near King George Elementary School—for additional trash containers, so it will remain closed on Sundays, he added.
In addition to the change in Sunday hours at Sealston, King George is holding its annual household hazardous waste day, which had been postponed from the summer, on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sealston center. The following will be accepted:
- Gasoline, brake fluid, power steering fluid.
- Household cleaners such as ammonia, drain cleaner, rust remover, tile/shower cleaner and more.
- Universal materials including items with mercury such as thermometers and thermostats.
- Oil based-paint products such as spray paint, caulk, wood preservative and wood stain.
- Garden chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers and insecticides.
- Swimming pool chemicals.
- Camping, CO2, acetylene and similar canisters.
King George also plans its county shred day Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Revercomb building, the county’s administration offices. Residents can bring items they want shredded.
More information is available at the county’s Solid Waste and Recycling Department at 540/775-3267.
