Search continues for missing kayaker on Rappahannock

Updated Monday, 9:55 a.m.
Search operations resumed Monday morning for a kayaker who went missing Sunday afternoon on the Rappahannock River.
Paige Pearson, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said a male kayaker departed the Fredericksburg City Dock with another boater Sunday afternoon and soon encountered rough water, causing the male’s kayak to flip.
Pearson said the man briefly recovered from the mishap and held on to the kayak momentarily, but let go.
This story will be updated.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.