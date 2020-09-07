Search underway for 15-year-old on Rappahannock

A search is underway for a 15-year-old boy who went missing Monday afternoon on the Rappahannock River.

Stafford Sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz said the call for assistance came in at 4:21 p.m. Monday. Kimmitz said arriving first responders determined the teenager entered the river, briefly surfaced in the water, then went under.

A joint effort between Stafford County Fire and Rescue and the Sheriff's Office dive teams is focusing the search in the area of the Historic Port of Falmouth, with the assistance of unmanned aircraft.

On Saturday afternoon, Stafford divers located a body in the Rappahannock at Muddy Creek near the King George County line. The body was transferred to the medical examiner and the identity of that person is still unknown.

Last Tuesday, search teams recovered the body of 40-year-old Brandon Childs, who went missing while kayaking Aug. 30 near the Fredericksburg City Dock. Officials determined Childs was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of his recovery and a PFD was not found in his recovered kayak.

Since 1985, more than 80 people have drowned in the Rappahannock, according to officials.

This story will be updated.

