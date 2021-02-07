 Skip to main content
Second anticipated snow storm is mostly a bust in Fredericksburg area
Second anticipated snow storm is mostly a bust in Fredericksburg area

Those hoping for a repeat of last weekend's sledding and snowman-building were largely disappointed Sunday, as a forecasted snowstorm yielded mostly a slushy mess. 

Precipitation changed from rain to snow early Sunday morning, which sometimes fell thickly and heavily. But it melted quickly due to "marginal surface temperatures," the National Weather Service's Baltimore-Washington office explained in a tweet Sunday morning. 

On Saturday evening, the office was predicting two to six inches of snow to fall between 1 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, but as of Sunday afternoon, there was little left as the sun came out and temperatures rose into the 40s. 

VDOT said in an 11:30 a.m. update that light snow was affecting road conditions in the Fredericksburg District, which includes the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. It reported that Interstate 95 was clear, but primary and high-volume secondary roads had isolated areas of snow and slush and lower-volume secondary roads were in moderate condition with snow covering "a greater portion of the travel lanes."

VDOT said some crews would remain on duty to treat roadways in case of melted precipitation refreezing, as overnight temperatures were forecasted to drop to a low of 19 degrees. Motorists were warned to be careful Monday morning and delay nonessential trips to allow roads time to clear. 

The forecast called for sunshine Monday with a high in the low 40s. The next chance of snow, freezing rain or the dreaded wintery mix comes Wednesday night. 

