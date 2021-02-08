Second COVID shot can bring aches and chills, but health experts say it's worth it

Dr. Christopher Newman had read the studies and knew that younger people tend to have more of a reaction to the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine than the first.
Even so, he was “a bit” surprised by how he felt after his second shot. He had fever and body aches for about nine hours followed by fatigue that lasted a day.
“Personally, I felt pretty lousy,” Newman said, but then he was “completely back to normal within two days.”
Newman, the chief medical officer at Mary Washington Healthcare, shared his experience during recent town halls hosted by the hospital system. He quickly added that getting the temporary side effects means the vaccine is working—not that the person is having an adverse reaction or developing COVID-19 itself.
Symptoms of headaches and body pains, chills and fever after the second shot, when the body has twice as much vaccine in it, indicate the immune system is “revving up and mounting a response” that will protect a person against the virus, he said.
One of every four vaccine recipients—and especially people under 50—may have the same blessing-in-disguise reaction as the 48-year-old doctor, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Because “the younger you are, the more robust your immune system is,” according to Newman, those who’ve been at less risk of developing a serious case of the disease might be more likely to be under the weather for a day or two after the second vaccine.
Or not.
As is the case with COVID-19 itself, the odds vary from one person to the next. Not every young person will feel like he or she has been hit by a truck, just as older people who don’t have any reaction after the second shot should shouldn’t worry that their immune system isn’t working, Newman said.
“The vast majority of people have minimal to no side effects from either dose,” said Newman.
His wife, Heather, who’s also a doctor, had no reaction. But Lisa Henry, the marketing director at MWHC and town-hall moderator, told the virtual audience she had the same reaction as Christopher Newman.
“I was congratulating myself for building my immunity,” she said.
The other panelists during the town hall—Dr. Mike McDermott, chief executive officer and Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer—reported no reaction to the second shot.
Alyce Finch, nursing supervisor at the Spotsylvania Health Department, decided to “prepare for the worst and hope for the best” with her second dose. She got her second shot in late January so she could vaccinate others at clinics hosted by the Rappahannock Area Health District.
She’d heard from co-workers that it was tough to get through a full day of clinic activity after receiving the second dose. So she scheduled her second shot for a Friday so she could build in some rest time before she was back on her feet again.
“Sometimes, life doesn’t allow you to do that,” Finch said, acknowledging that the demand for vaccines is so high that people will take any appointment they can get.
Her plan worked out well. She told her husband, George, a Stafford County school teacher, and their two teenagers that she’d be out of commission for Saturday, at least.
“I took it easy, read a book, it was kind of nice,” she said. “I felt like I had an excuse to stand still for a minute.”
Finch, who’s 48, felt fatigued but didn’t develop other symptoms. She wonders if she would have, had she pushed herself to take on the normal level of activity.
Her informal advice is don’t plan to run a marathon the day after the second shot. If at all possible, work light duty and try to take it easy for a day or two.
The registered nurse has talked with co-workers in the health district as well as community residents she’s vaccinating. After all the sickness and death they’ve dealt with in the last year, “they’re still happy they got the vaccine, even if they had a day of fatigue or maybe a fever, which did come down with Tylenol. Everybody I’ve talked to has been glad in the end.”
McDermott put it more bluntly.
“It’s better than getting COVID,” he said. “It’s better than having a serious case or possibly even dying. These side effects aren’t going to kill you. COVID could kill you.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425