Second COVID shot can bring aches and chills, but health experts say it's worth it

“Sometimes, life doesn’t allow you to do that,” Finch said, acknowledging that the demand for vaccines is so high that people will take any appointment they can get.

Her plan worked out well. She told her husband, George, a Stafford County school teacher, and their two teenagers that she’d be out of commission for Saturday, at least.

“I took it easy, read a book, it was kind of nice,” she said. “I felt like I had an excuse to stand still for a minute.”

Finch, who’s 48, felt fatigued but didn’t develop other symptoms. She wonders if she would have, had she pushed herself to take on the normal level of activity.

Her informal advice is don’t plan to run a marathon the day after the second shot. If at all possible, work light duty and try to take it easy for a day or two.

The registered nurse has talked with co-workers in the health district as well as community residents she’s vaccinating. After all the sickness and death they’ve dealt with in the last year, “they’re still happy they got the vaccine, even if they had a day of fatigue or maybe a fever, which did come down with Tylenol. Everybody I’ve talked to has been glad in the end.”

McDermott put it more bluntly.

“It’s better than getting COVID,” he said. “It’s better than having a serious case or possibly even dying. These side effects aren’t going to kill you. COVID could kill you.”

