 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second COVID shot can bring aches and chills, but health experts say it's worth it
0 comments

Second COVID shot can bring aches and chills, but health experts say it's worth it

{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Christopher Newman had read the studies and knew that younger people tend to have more of a reaction to the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine than the first.

Even so, he was “a bit” surprised by how he felt after his second shot. He had fever and body aches for about nine hours followed by fatigue that lasted a day.

“Personally, I felt pretty lousy,” Newman said, but then he was “completely back to normal within two days.”

Newman, the chief medical officer at Mary Washington Healthcare, shared his experience during recent town halls hosted by the hospital system. He quickly added that getting the temporary side effects means the vaccine is working—not that the person is having an adverse reaction or developing COVID-19 itself.

Symptoms of headaches and body pains, chills and fever after the second shot, when the body has twice as much vaccine in it, indicate the immune system is “revving up and mounting a response” that will protect a person against the virus, he said.

One of every four vaccine recipients—and especially people under 50—may have the same blessing-in-disguise reaction as the 48-year-old doctor, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because “the younger you are, the more robust your immune system is,” according to Newman, those who’ve been at less risk of developing a serious case of the disease might be more likely to be under the weather for a day or two after the second vaccine.

Or not.

As is the case with COVID-19 itself, the odds vary from one person to the next. Not every young person will feel like he or she has been hit by a truck, just as older people who don’t have any reaction after the second shot should shouldn’t worry that their immune system isn’t working, Newman said.

“The vast majority of people have minimal to no side effects from either dose,” said Newman.

His wife, Heather, who’s also a doctor, had no reaction. But Lisa Henry, the marketing director at MWHC and town-hall moderator, told the virtual audience she had the same reaction as Christopher Newman.

“I was congratulating myself for building my immunity,” she said.

The other panelists during the town hall—Dr. Mike McDermott, chief executive officer and Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer—reported no reaction to the second shot.

Alyce Finch, nursing supervisor at the Spotsylvania Health Department, decided to “prepare for the worst and hope for the best” with her second dose. She got her second shot in late January so she could vaccinate others at clinics hosted by the Rappahannock Area Health District.

She’d heard from co-workers that it was tough to get through a full day of clinic activity after receiving the second dose. So she scheduled her second shot for a Friday so she could build in some rest time before she was back on her feet again.

“Sometimes, life doesn’t allow you to do that,” Finch said, acknowledging that the demand for vaccines is so high that people will take any appointment they can get.

Her plan worked out well. She told her husband, George, a Stafford County school teacher, and their two teenagers that she’d be out of commission for Saturday, at least.

“I took it easy, read a book, it was kind of nice,” she said. “I felt like I had an excuse to stand still for a minute.”

Finch, who’s 48, felt fatigued but didn’t develop other symptoms. She wonders if she would have, had she pushed herself to take on the normal level of activity.

Her informal advice is don’t plan to run a marathon the day after the second shot. If at all possible, work light duty and try to take it easy for a day or two.

The registered nurse has talked with co-workers in the health district as well as community residents she’s vaccinating. After all the sickness and death they’ve dealt with in the last year, “they’re still happy they got the vaccine, even if they had a day of fatigue or maybe a fever, which did come down with Tylenol. Everybody I’ve talked to has been glad in the end.”

McDermott put it more bluntly.

“It’s better than getting COVID,” he said. “It’s better than having a serious case or possibly even dying. These side effects aren’t going to kill you. COVID could kill you.”

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District has been all over the map since Jan. 31.

For five days in a row, there were fewer than 150 new people who tested positive for the virus each day, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Then, cases climbed by 281 on Friday and 337 on Saturday, which marked the fourth highest single day of new cases on record and partly were a result of an outbreak, according to health officials. Then, things bottomed out a bit; there were 84 new cases on Sunday and 88 on Monday, for a cumulative total of 20,821 cases in the local health district.

The count includes 8,554 cases in Stafford County; 7,641 in Spotsylvania County; 1,686 in Caroline County; 1,632 in Fredericksburg; and 1,308 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 3,889 cases in Culpeper County; 3,673 in Fauquier County; 1,673 in Orange County; and 1,052 in Westmoreland County.

Across Virginia, another 4,649 new cases and 47 new deaths were reported over the weekend for a cumulative total of 530,825 cases and 6,820 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert