Second day of river search fails to find lost teen

The search for a 15-year-old Manassas boy who went missing on the Rappahannock River on Monday afternoon was temporarily suspended at sunset on Tuesday.

The search will resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the teenager entered the Rappahannock with family members on Monday at about 4 p.m. at the Historic Port of Falmouth and made his way across the river to Old Mill Park. From there, he walked about 100 yards along the riverbank, then attempted to cross the river again back to the Falmouth side, but “the strong current took him,” Kimmitz said.

Along with Stafford County’s dive team, divers and rescue personnel from Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and Prince William County, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and Marine Corps Base Quantico are participating in the search.

While the recovery of the teenager is ongoing, it represents the third emergency on the river in just eight days.

On Saturday afternoon, Stafford Sheriff’s Office divers located a body in the Rappahannock at Muddy Creek near the King George County line. The body was transferred to the medical examiner and the identity of that person is still unknown.