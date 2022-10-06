Second-hand goods help fund multiple missions at Caroline church

From the outside, Cindy’s Closet may look like a regular thrift store with clothes that have been marked down to a dollar displayed on the front and back porches.

But the second-hand goods serve a purpose. Every pie carrier that sells for $2, every chicken-shaped napkin holder, vintage Barbie and Dorothy costume from the “Wizard of Oz” is part of the mission.

Funds raised at the Caroline County thrift store, which may top $100,000 this year, go toward other ministries offered by Wright’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Ladysmith.

Cindy’s Closet helps pay for teens to go on mission trips or needy children to shop with police officers at Christmastime. Before school started this year, proceeds from the thrift store covered all the classroom supplies required by 17 local teachers.

The thrift store helps the church’s Mobile Ministry, which provides a hot meal, clothes, food and personal items on the first Sunday of each month outside TJ’s CB Shop in Ladysmith and at the Four Winds Campground at Rappahannock Academy.

The ministry serves about 70 families and recently gave out more than 2,000 pounds of food and personal hygiene items. More information is available on Facebook.

Then there are individual needs served, stories that make Rene Womack, a volunteer who runs the store, smile when she retells them. A 10-year-old girl, who’d recently moved in with her grandmother, was heading to summer camp for the first time and had nothing to wear.

“We were able to outfit her for camp and for school and we paid to have her hair done,” Womack said.

A young man graduating from Caroline High School last year had no footwear but tennis shoes which the school said could not be worn with cap and gown. Cindy’s Closet happened to have a pair of dress shoes his size, a coincidence Womack considers “a God moment.”

But if that hadn’t been the case, she said “we probably would have bought him a pair.”

The ministry that’s brought smiles—and stretched strained budgets during this tight economy—started from a place of heartbreak, said Rev. Charles Tillapaugh, church pastor.

Member Ginny Torres’ daughter died of cancer and she wanted to do something in her memory. She proposed offering clothes from Cindy’s closet to others, and the thrift store was born in 2008.

It operated in a small room in the church until things got so crowded six years ago, the store moved into the community. Three years ago, it opened at its current location, off Center Drive behind Guiseppe’s Italian Restaurant in Ladysmith.

The church recently launched a capital campaign to raise $750,000, over three years, to build a 5,000-square-foot home for Cindy’s Closet and the Mobile Ministry, on land next to Wright’s Chapel.

With a larger building, Womack and her team of volunteers—mostly women of retirement age like herself—would be able to meet another mission of the thrift store. That’s to provide more part-time employment or even a place of belonging for the community’s disabled adults.

The church and Cindy’s Closet already work closely with Caroline schools, said Melissa White, a coordinator who helps special needs students transition from Caroline High School to the next chapter. Some time ago, the thrift store provided a washer and dryer for a special-needs class at the high school to help them learn daily life skills.

In return, the students get donated items that need a good washing from Cindy’s Closet and bring them back, separated by size and gender, Womack said.

Members of the church and volunteers at Cindy’s Closet are part of a “truly wonderful collaboration and we’re fortunate to have that partnership,” White said.

Cindy’s Closet has been able to employ one graduate from the class who divides his time between helping as a preschool aide and sorting clothes, taking out trash or carrying bags to vehicles for customers of the thrift store.

And it’s also a place where Sophia Tillapaugh, a 25-year-old with disabilities, finds her purpose. She sits next to the cash register, greeting those who enter and passing out cookies, which her father and grandfather bake, then put in individual bags and attaches a label that says, “Sophia’s Sweets.”

Each Monday, she and her father drop off cookies at the Sheriff’s Office, with the county planners and a local funeral home. Then, the rest of the week, she’s at Cindy’s Closet.

After Womack wraps up some knickknacks for a customer, she asks Sophia to come over and help. “We need to staple the bag,” Womack said.

“Staple, staple, staple,” Sophia repeated.

She also can size up customers correctly, determining in one look if a blouse will fit. If not, she announces, “Tight” or “Small,” and the women sorting clothes in the back say she’s often right on the money.

On a recent Tuesday, Gloria Abrams put bags of donated items in front of Mary Burt and Mary Beth Schultz for sorting. As the two Marys put clothes on hangars, Abrams called out the price, usually $4 or $6 for women’s clothing—more if it’s a designer name that will go in the boutique room.

Abrams also photographs items that go on the Facebook page for Cindy’s Closet, where shoppers can claim their purchases, then come by the store to get them.

The sorters have their own stacks of items they’ve set aside to buy. Abrams, who’s at the store every day it’s open (Tuesday through Saturday, hours vary), often comes across dress clothes she can’t resist. Especially if Sophia has declared that they’re “nice” when she models them.

“Everything I wear to church came from Cindy’s Closet,” Abrams said, “except my underwear.”