Second local child dies from COVID-19

A Stafford County boy under age 10 has become the second child in the Rappahannock Area Health District to die from COVID-19, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

The child, who was Black, is among eight Virginians in the youngest age group who have died from the virus since March 2020. While there have been 10 deaths statewide among those ages 10–19, none have occurred in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

“The tragic death of a child reaffirms that no age group is immune from the potential impact of COVID-19. Our community must continue to work together to prevent further spread of this disease,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the local health district.

She stressed the need for vaccines, boosters and making sure all family members, ages 2 and older, wear masks inside public spaces.

The death comes amid skyrocketing case levels from the fast-spreading omicron variant. Even though deaths among the younger set remain rare, children are testing positive at higher rates than at any other point during the health crisis.