Section of Courthouse Road in Stafford to close for pipe work

A section of Courthouse Road in Stafford County will be closed most of next week while crews replace a deteriorated drain pipe.

In a news release, the Virginia Department of Transportation said the deteriorated corrugated metal pipe will be removed from beneath the road and replaced with a 48-inch plastic pipe.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the work, the road will be closed to through traffic between the intersection of Ramoth Church Road and Winding Creek Road and the Monument Drive and Walpole Street intersection, according to VDOT.

Local traffic will be able to access driveways and streets that intersect with Courthouse Road.

Signs will alert drivers to the detour.

The closure is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Monday and last through Thursday afternoon.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.