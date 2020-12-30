Section of Rappahannock River heads toward scenic river status

A lengthy stretch of the lower Rappahannock River may soon boast Virginia State Scenic River status.

“It recognizes that we have something special in the Rappahannock River,” said Adam Lynch, a river steward with the Friends of the Rappahannock.

Much of the Rappahannock already has such a designation, from the headwaters at Chester Gap in the Blue Ridge Mountains, to Mayfield Bridge on State Route 3 near Stafford County’s Ferry Farm. But Lynch, along with other river stewards in the region, have been working to extend that recognition even further.

Lynch said the 9-mile section of the river in the Fredericksburg region was evaluated in the fall for eligibility under the program by representatives from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Evaluation criteria included stream corridor vegetation, visual corridor historic features, fish in the area, water quality, roads, crossings, overall aesthetic appeal and recreational access. Following a detailed tour aboard a 22-foot skiff, evaluators gave the tract of river outstanding scores.