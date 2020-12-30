Section of Rappahannock River heads toward scenic river status

A lengthy stretch of the lower Rappahannock River may soon boast Virginia State Scenic River status.
“It recognizes that we have something special in the Rappahannock River,” said Adam Lynch, a river steward with the Friends of the Rappahannock.
Much of the Rappahannock already has such a designation, from the headwaters at Chester Gap in the Blue Ridge Mountains, to Mayfield Bridge on State Route 3 near Stafford County’s Ferry Farm. But Lynch, along with other river stewards in the region, have been working to extend that recognition even further.
Lynch said the 9-mile section of the river in the Fredericksburg region was evaluated in the fall for eligibility under the program by representatives from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Evaluation criteria included stream corridor vegetation, visual corridor historic features, fish in the area, water quality, roads, crossings, overall aesthetic appeal and recreational access. Following a detailed tour aboard a 22-foot skiff, evaluators gave the tract of river outstanding scores.
On Dec. 15, Stafford County supervisors voted unanimously in support of the resolution to designate the stretch of the river that runs from Ferry Farm to the King George County line as a Virginia State Scenic River. Del. Joshua Cole plans to introduce the resolution to lawmakers Jan. 13. If the proposal is ultimately approved by Gov. Ralph Northam, the section of the river will not only receive the designation, but will also be eligible for grant funding to be used for a variety of riverfront improvement and preservation projects.
“This would raise Stafford County to the top of the pile,” said Lynch.
Grant money for state scenic rivers includes riverfront trails, open space conservation, and conserving landmark properties, such as the 216-acre Snowden Farm, one of the last large pieces of Stafford property that has not been slated for development.
Lynch said once designated as scenic, future land use decisions on the stretch of river will still rest with localities as they currently do, but additional state and local approvals would be required if a dam or a federally funded bridge was proposed along the stretch in the future.
Other localities supporting the measure include Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline and Westmoreland counties, as well as Fredericksburg, but other counties are considering similar measures.
Lynch said supervisors in both Richmond and Essex counties will meet in January to vote on a related resolution for their portions of the river, which would extend the scenic designation even further than the King George County line.
“The goal is for the lower Rappahannock designation to go all the way down to the Lancaster and Middlesex County line, which is most of the lower Rappahannock,” said Lynch.
The Virginia DCR defines rivers bearing the distinctive scenic status as protected, possessing outstanding scenic, recreational, historic and natural characteristics of statewide significance.
Lynch said both the integrity and the beauty of the Rappahannock can be traced back to the early Colonial era, when both the James and Potomac rivers were being heavily industrialized. Lynch said the Rappahannock was spared much of that intense industry, both up and downstream from the city limits of Fredericksburg.
“That is something you really don’t often see in the mid-Atlantic—an area that has seen the effects of human habitation and industry for hundreds of years,” said Lynch. “It’s a really special thing.”
