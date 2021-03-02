 Skip to main content
Section of U.S. 17 reopens in Caroline
Section of U.S. 17 reopens in Caroline

A section of U.S. 17 in Caroline County reopened Tuesday, a day earlier than expected, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A temporary traffic signal has been activated to manage one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. 

A section of the route between between Ware Creek and Mount roads was closed Feb. 9, after heavy rains led to the damage alongside the highway. Crews have begun repairing the 150-foot drainage pipe, about 80 feet below the road, and the slope.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

