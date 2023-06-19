“Through a Child’s Eyes,” a public forum on what it was like to grow up on the Navy base at Dahlgren in the 1950s and ‘60s, will be presented by the Dahlgren Heritage Museum at 5 p.m. Thursday at the University of Mary Washington’s Dahlgren Campus, 4224 University Drive in King George County.

Panelists Elissa Steeves, Margie Stevens and John Morton, led by moderator Ed Jones, will reminisce about their experiences in growing up on the base. Also available at the forum will be the UMW student-created exhibit “The Dahlgren Way: King George County and the Naval Weapons Laboratory (1945-1974).”

The museum also will launch a new exhibit Thursday night detailing the life and career of Dr. Charles Cohen, the eminent scientist and mathematician who played a key role at Dahlgren from the 1940s through the 1970s. On hand to reminisce about his career and life will be his daughter, Elissa Steeves, of Blacksburg.

The 5 p.m. forum will be preceded by a light reception at 4:30. Admission to the reception and program is free.

