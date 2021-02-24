Seldom Scene set to recreate famous "Cellar Door" album in fall concert at Mount Airy Farm

Bluegrass group The Seldom Scene is set to play an outdoor concert this fall at Mount Airy Farm just outside Warsaw in Richmond County.

The Sept. 25 show, which was originally scheduled for 2020, will see the legendary ensemble performing each song from the group’s 1975 album “Live at the Cellar Door.” The concert is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and will take place on the grounds of the historic brick home owned by the Tayloe family since 1682.

More than just duplicating a set list, concert organizers say the band will attempt to totally recreate the live concert captured on the double album released 46 years ago.

At that time, the Washington Post said the album was “not only a landmark for the progressive bluegrass scene that originated here in Washington, but may be the band’s finest representation on disc.”

Many fans call the recording one of the most beloved bluegrass albums of all time for its mix of traditional standards and progressive songs from the likes of Bob Dylan, Tim Hardin and the band’s own John Starling.