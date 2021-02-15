Sen. Mark Warner visits Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to discuss food insecurity

The pandemic also changed how the food bank obtains food. Previously, its output was made up of about 70 percent donations from the community and 30 percent from the U.S. Department of Agriculture commodity programs—the Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Since COVID-19, donations are down to about 10 percent of the food bank’s output and have been replaced by purchased products.

As a result, the Feeding America charity is asking for an additional $900 million for the USDA in the next federal relief package to increase funding for food purchases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 36,000-square-feet, the regional food bank is the smallest of seven food banks in the Feeding America network in Virginia, and Maher told Warner his goal is to increase the size of the regional food bank so that it can meet the needs of more people.

Crucial to this goal is more infrastructure—storage space, vehicles and especially coolers for preserving produce, dairy and meat fresh.

“Trying to steer our clients towards a produce- and protein-oriented diet is certainly a mission of food banks,” Maher said.

The regional food bank has only three coolers to serve the community’s needs.