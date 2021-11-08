Sen. Tim Kaine visits Fredericksburg to tout Build Back Better bill's impact on child care, workforce training

According to the Economic Policy Institute, the average annual cost of infant care in Virginia last year was $14,063, and the average cost of care for a 4-year-old was $10,860. Even in places where child care is less expensive, it still eats up far more than 7 percent of a family’s income, Kaine said.

The child care funding will also “allow child care providers to pay higher salaries without passing the cost along to the parents,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Together, the investments in preschool and child care that are part of the Build Back Better bill will amount to “the biggest pro-child and pro-family investment Congress has ever made,” Kaine said.

“This will do for children what Social Security did for seniors,” he said.

Kaine said the delay in passing the infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act have been “frustrating,” but he believes the results of Virginia’s recent election, which handed the governorship back to Republicans after a decade in Democratic control, will “light a fire” for his colleagues in the Senate.

“The Virginia election result told my colleagues that we have to stop talking and do something,” he said.