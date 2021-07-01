Sen. Warner visits FredNats to pitch relief bill for Minor League Baseball teams

“There wasn’t a recognition from all of my colleagues that these minor league teams, for the most part, are not owned by Major League Baseball,” Warner said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To prevent optics from getting in the way this time around, Warner’s bill includes a provision that teams must not be majority-MLB owned to qualify for the relief.

Warner’s visit began with a roundtable discussion that included stakeholders such as FredNats treasurer Seth Silber; Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw; Del. Joshua Cole, D–Fredericksburg; and members of the local business community.

After introductions, Warner laid out what he believes to be the best path for passage. The bill likely won’t be debated on the Senate floor and will therefore need to be attached to a piece of “can’t-fail” legislation, such as the infrastructure deal.

“I really think we need to get this attached to something clearly before Thanksgiving,” he said. “And hopefully even earlier than that.”

One notion Warner floated that could broaden the bill’s appeal is a state match, wherein the federal government would pay the majority (for example, 80 cents of every dollar) and states would cover the rest.