Sen. Warner visits FredNats to pitch relief bill for Minor League Baseball teams

Asked if he had any advice to offer the slumping Fredericksburg Nationals, losers of their last six games, Sen. Mark Warner cracked a joke about his penchant for reaching across the political aisle.
“I don’t know if that makes me a switch hitter,” he said with a laugh.
The Democratic senator will need to summon his bipartisan streak as he goes to bat for minor league baseball teams by gathering support for a new bill.
The Minor League Baseball Relief Act, co-sponsored by Warner and fellow Virginia Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine; Marsha Blackburn, R–Tenn.; and Richard Blumenthal, D–Conn., would offer clubs relief in the form of Small Business Administration grants totaling 45 percent of their 2019 revenue, with a cap of $10 million. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Minor League Baseball’s 120 affiliated teams didn’t take the field in 2020.
Warner visited FredNats Ballpark on Thursday afternoon to promote the bill, which would draw from $550 million in federal funds already earmarked—but yet unclaimed—for COVID-19 relief.
“Minor league ball is about jobs, it’s about economic development,” said Warner, “but it’s also about family entertainment. It checks every box for what we want from a business in a community.”
Warner expressed regret that a previous piece of relief legislation, the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant, conspicuously excluded minor league baseball. He pointed to both the haste with which the bill came together, as well as backlash from reports that the Los Angeles Lakers, owned by multimillionaire Jeanie Buss, claimed millions in payouts from the Paycheck Protection Program early on in the pandemic.
“There wasn’t a recognition from all of my colleagues that these minor league teams, for the most part, are not owned by Major League Baseball,” Warner said.
To prevent optics from getting in the way this time around, Warner’s bill includes a provision that teams must not be majority-MLB owned to qualify for the relief.
Warner’s visit began with a roundtable discussion that included stakeholders such as FredNats treasurer Seth Silber; Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw; Del. Joshua Cole, D–Fredericksburg; and members of the local business community.
After introductions, Warner laid out what he believes to be the best path for passage. The bill likely won’t be debated on the Senate floor and will therefore need to be attached to a piece of “can’t-fail” legislation, such as the infrastructure deal.
“I really think we need to get this attached to something clearly before Thanksgiving,” he said. “And hopefully even earlier than that.”
One notion Warner floated that could broaden the bill’s appeal is a state match, wherein the federal government would pay the majority (for example, 80 cents of every dollar) and states would cover the rest.
While noting he’s not a member of any money-related committees in Richmond, Cole said he could envision Virginia lawmakers potentially embracing such a structure.
“With the surplus we have in the budget, from how we’ve managed the pandemic and then the money coming from the federal government, I think we’d be well positioned to do something like that,” Cole said. “That’s one of the things I have to push with my colleagues. We need this from Lynchburg down to Richmond to southwest Virginia. Our teams are going to need this.”
In all, Virginia fields nine minor league teams. After briskly touring the new ballpark and snapping a few pictures near home plate, Warner hopped back on Interstate 95, bound for a visit with Richmond’s Flying Squirrels.
While the FredNats weren’t hit as hard as some minor league teams, officials said they can certainly use the funds. General Manager Nick Hall said the team’s priorities upon receiving a grant would include completing areas of the stadium that were left unfinished due to budgetary constraints and rehiring full-time staff members who were laid off as the pandemic shut down baseball across the country last spring.
“We’ve laid off many employees, we’ve cut salaries and we’re not going to be out of this hole for four or five years due to debt,” Silber said. “That legislation would be a huge boost to us.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco