Senate approves bill to rename U.S. 1 Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg area

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said the city has no plans to veer away from the recommended Emancipation Highway name. Spotsylvania County and Caroline County have not formally discussed whether to go with Emancipation Highway or seek another name.

At a meeting earlier this month, Spotsylvania’s Board of Supervisors discussed asking the General Assembly to delay the name change or not to approve it “at this time” because of concerns about costs for business owners and residents. Instead, the county later voted unanimously to ask the state to establish a fund to cover the costs associated with the name change.

That’s unlikely to happen as the bill requires localities to pay for the costs. The bill’s impact statement lists the costs in the area as $102,000 for Stafford, $94,000 for Spotsylvania and $18,000 for Caroline.

There is no cost listed for Fredericksburg on the impact statement, but city public information officer Sonja Cantu said it’s approximately $90,000.

Caroline Board of Supervisors Chairman Reginald Underwood said while the conversation about the highway hasn’t come up with the board, he believes it will in the near future. Underwood said the county will solicit input from residents.