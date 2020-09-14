Septemberish weather will characterize the upcoming work week.

A cold front slid through the Fredericksburg vicinity just after 5:00 a.m. this – Monday – morning, triggering a few showers behind it Northerly winds behind the boundary will usher in a refreshingly dry air mass from Canada as the day progresses. Morning clouds will thus give way to sunny skies this afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 80s (F), just about average for mid-September.
This boundary will travel well south of the area without stalling out nearby as summertime cold fronts typically do. Stronger autumn-like steering currents will move it along, keeping Fredericksburg under sunny skies with pleasantly dry air again on Tuesday. Temperatures will sag to the low 50s(!) by dawn tomorrow. Then local thermometers will top out only in the mid-70s tomorrow afternoon, a few degrees below average. The graphic indicates a good chance of below average temperatures continuing into next week across the eastern third of the nation.
Meanwhile, the tropical situation in the Atlantic basin is anything but calm, with seven systems being watched by the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Sally – the only storm of immediate concern to the U.S. - will make landfall along the Louisiana/Mississippi border tonight. Some of the moisture from that system may get tangled up with a cold front which will sweep through Fredericksburg later this week. But the bulk of the precipitation from Sally’s remnants looks to remain over the Carolinas.
Happy Monday!
