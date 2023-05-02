Spotsylvania County will close three of the county’s 13 convenience centers three days this month, all Wednesdays: May 10, 17 and 24.
The three sites scheduled to close serve the Belmont, Post Oak and Lee Hill areas.
The county's website states that the closures are related to staffing shortages.
“All other sites remain open as usual and a return to normal service at affected sites is expected in June,” according to the county announcement.
Scott Shenk
I am a Stafford County native and veteran reporter covering Fredericksburg region transportation issues and Spotsylvania County.
