For more than 20 years, Lee Cheney has worked with people who haven’t had enough to eat, and she believes that community pantries, such as SERVE in Stafford County, have done a great job of putting food on the table.

But unfortunately, many of the offerings have historically been nonperishable items and canned goods, which tend to be higher in salt and sugar and less nutritious.

Cheney, the new executive director at SERVE, which stands for Stafford Emergency Relief through Volunteer Efforts, believes that people who don’t have regular access to fresh food need better options — because their health depends on it.

“What I feel we have failed to do is really move the needle in terms of identifying some of the struggles those we deal with face everyday,” she said. “They may have underlying medical conditions or potentially be depressed or anxious over where their next good meal is going to come from, and we want to change that.”

Cheney plans to serve up more helpings of health and wellness, fresh fruit and vegetables and healthier grains and dairy.

Starting in July, SERVE will hold two health and wellness days a month at its warehouse, at 15 Upton Lane near Stafford Courthouse. The dates are still being decided, but information will be available on Facebook under SERVEhelps, online at serve-helps.org/ or by calling 540/288-9603.

As SERVE did on Tuesday during a kickoff event, the pantry plans to partner with other agencies that stress healthier foods and lifestyles. That includes Stafford County Fire and Rescue’s new Wellness on Wheels program, which started in March.

Its vehicle was parked in SERVE’s lot Tuesday, and anybody who was interested could get free wellness checks. Several of those who boarded the ambulance had blood pressure readings that bordered on high, and Kim Orr, public health specialist, referred them to the Moss Free Clinic in Fredericksburg.

She handed out pink informational flyers, written in both English and Spanish.

Orr and Amy Wilmerton, a paramedic, plan to visit seven communities in Stafford that have been identified as medically underserved. They’ll offer free wellness checkups, screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes and training for hands-only CPR and how to administer Narcan, the antidote to opioid overdoses.

Orr was happy to be part of the SERVE format.

“This is our first time here and I love it,” Orr said.

Evely Reyes represented Anthem Healthkeepers Plus at the event and explained Medicaid enrollment for children and the need for adults, who haven’t had to renew their Medicaid application since before COVID-19, to be sure to submit their renewal forms this year.

She also served as a Spanish interpreter for the mobile wellness clinic for clients such as Lidia Pineda, who did not speak English. Pineda said the event was “super beneficial” for her because she doesn’t currently have a doctor or the ability to regularly check her blood pressure.

Inside the building, Jackie Bundy, a retired licensed practical nurse and SERVE volunteer, also took blood pressure readings and chatted with clients. Tiffany Coates, 42, has had several surgeries in the last two years, in addition to having multiple sclerosis, and she shared her concerns with Bundy about wanting to stay independent.

“Having to depend on people is hard,” Coates said, “and you definitely don’t want to feel like you’re a burden.”

Bundy suggested she take “baby steps” in her recovery. Don’t feel like you have to do an entire chore, like dusting, at one time, she said. Break it into pieces and do one segment at a time. Before you go up or down the stairs, take a shoebox with you and fill it with items you might need so you don’t have to make several trips. Keep a grabber tool nearby to access things on the floor or high shelves.

“It’s your best friend,” Bundy said.

And, Cheney, who stressed to volunteers the importance of making sure that every client left with bags or cartons of spinach and strawberries, lettuce and blueberries, used fresh vegetables and items straight from the pantry to demonstrate healthier options.

As she stood in front of a sizzling griddle, Cheney noted that every pantry on the planet probably has ramen noodles, which aren’t the healthiest or most nutritious option, due to their high sodium. She suggested replacing them with spaghetti noodles, another pantry staple that’s less salty, and pairing it with sauteed cabbages and onions.

She served the mixture in mini cups along with vegetable fritters made with potatoes and squash, onions, eggs and cheese.

“Have you tried it? It’s good,” said Panchalee Conte, a King George County resident who the volunteers call Mimi.

She enjoyed the samples, the health checks and what she described as the kindness of those around her.

“They warm my heart,” she said.