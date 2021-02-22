Seven more virus deaths reported in Fredericksburg region as nation's toll tops 500,000

Seven additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday and Monday for the Rappahannock Area Health District as President Joe Biden held a candlelight vigil at sunset in memory of more than 500,000 people nationwide who have died from the virus.

Five men and two women, in their 70s and older and all Stafford County residents except one Spotsylvania County woman, were the most recent local fatalities. Five were white, one was Black and one was Hispanic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The deaths were reported even as the number of cases and hospitalizations has dropped significantly—locally, statewide and across the nation in the wake of all-time highs in January. Virginia is continuing to process the death certificates “related to the post-holiday surge,” according to the state health department’s website.

However, all seven local deaths occurred in the last three weeks, said Mary Chamberlin, a public relations specialist with the local health district.

Several times in the past year, state officials have reviewed death certificates, certified that the fatalities met the criteria to be classified as associated with COVID-19 and then reported them to the state website in batches—and that seems to be the case for recent days.