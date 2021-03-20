Seven will compete in digital version of Fredericksburg Regional Spelling Bee

FROM STAFF REPORT
Seven students from around the area will compete this week in a virtual version of the Fredericksburg Regional Spelling Bee.
Because of COVID-19, Scripps, the sponsor of the national spelling bee, created an online test this year that can be used to determine winners at the local, county and regional levels. Scripps will also use a test to narrow the nationwide field to 10–12 finalists who will compete in an in-person, socially distanced championship event in Orlando, Fla., later this year.
The winner of the Fredericksburg Regional Bee will advance to compete in the virtual round of the national bee, with a chance to advance to the finals.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s regional spelling bee and led the regional bee co-sponsors—The Free Lance-Star and Central Rappahannock Regional Library—to conduct this year’s event online.
Under the Scripps virtual program, spellers will have a 24-hour window Tuesday to take a proctored 30-minute test that includes 30 spelling words and 20 vocabulary questions. The student scoring the highest advances to the national bee; an online spell-off will be held if there is a tie.
This year’s contestants are:
- Simren Chhetri, a fifth-grader at Lafayette Upper Elementary, representing Fredericksburg.
- Emma Mendenhall, a sixth-grader at Potomac Elementary, representing King George County.
- Shelby Kaye, an eighth-grader at W.C. Taylor Middle School, representing Fauquier County.
- Riley Min, a fifth-grader at Greenville Elementary School, representing Fauquier.
- Liam Steele, an eighth-grader who lives in Spotsylvania County, representing the home-school division.
- Parker Giles, an eighth-grader at Grymes Memorial, representing the private-school division.
- Luke DiMaso, a sixth-grader at St. William of York, representing the Catholic Diocese of Northern Virginia.