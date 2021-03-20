Seven will compete in digital version of Fredericksburg Regional Spelling Bee

FROM STAFF REPORT

Seven students from around the area will compete this week in a virtual version of the Fredericksburg Regional Spelling Bee.

Because of COVID-19, Scripps, the sponsor of the national spelling bee, created an online test this year that can be used to determine winners at the local, county and regional levels. Scripps will also use a test to narrow the nationwide field to 10–12 finalists who will compete in an in-person, socially distanced championship event in Orlando, Fla., later this year.

The winner of the Fredericksburg Regional Bee will advance to compete in the virtual round of the national bee, with a chance to advance to the finals.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s regional spelling bee and led the regional bee co-sponsors—The Free Lance-Star and Central Rappahannock Regional Library—to conduct this year’s event online.

Under the Scripps virtual program, spellers will have a 24-hour window Tuesday to take a proctored 30-minute test that includes 30 spelling words and 20 vocabulary questions. The student scoring the highest advances to the national bee; an online spell-off will be held if there is a tie.

This year’s contestants are: