Several Fredericksburg business owners speak out against proposed noise ordinance

The City Council decided last Tuesday to postpone a vote on the ordinance until March 23 so officials can have more in-depth conversations with business owners and others it affects.

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said there is a consensus among council members to place a limit on downtown noise, but she’s open to allowing more time to discuss it. Shalawylo insists that would further cripple his struggling restaurant, which has live music three to four times a week.

“If this passes, I’m going to continue to fight until I can’t fight anymore,” Shalawylo said. “And it will affect this city because I will let people know this is not where you want to bring your business.”

Council members said Tuesday that they don’t want to end music played downtown, but they’re attempting to address concerns from other business owners that patrons often cannot hear conversations or enjoy music themselves because surrounding restaurants are too loud.

Councilwoman Kerry Devine said the approach of asking businesses to turn down the volume hasn’t worked. She said with warmer temperatures coming soon and pandemic restrictions easing, it’s important to get a new ordinance in place so everyone can enjoy downtown.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}