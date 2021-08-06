 Skip to main content
Several injured in Interstate 95 bus crash in Caroline
By STAFF REPORTS

A passenger bus crash Friday morning closed lanes on northbound Interstate 95 in Caroline County and sent 15 people to the hospital.

The bus ran off the interstate to the left shortly after 11:30 a.m. and came to rest on the embankment, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Dylan Davenport.

The bus had approximately 43 passengers on board, Davenport said in a news release. The 15 injured adults, including the driver, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash closed two lanes and the left shoulder near mile marker 115 in Caroline, between the Ladysmith and Thornburg exits.

Backups extended more than seven miles, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

