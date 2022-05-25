Several Memorial Day events, observances scheduled in Fredericksburg region

An abundance of Memorial Day ceremonies and events to honor men and women killed in service to their country will take place throughout the region in the coming days.

FRIDAY

Col. Michael Brooks, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Quantico, will be the featured guest speaker at Stafford County’s annual Memorial Day ceremony on Friday that begins at 10 a.m. This year, the county will dedicate the ceremony to members of the armed forces who served during the Korean War. The event will take place at the county’s Armed Services Memorial, behind the county government center on Courthouse Road. Musical selections will be performed by the Quantico Marine Corps Brass Quintet.

SATURDAY

On Saturday, the National Park Service will host its 27th annual luminaria at the Fredericksburg National Cemetery, at the intersection of Sunken Road and Lafayette Boulevard. Local Scouts will light more than 15,000 candles that will be placed on each grave, and a bugler will play taps every 30 minutes during the course of the evening.

Park officials will also be on hand for the event to share stories related to the history of the cemetery and some of its notable interments. The free event runs from 8–11 p.m., with a rain date the following day. Parking is available at the University of Mary Washington’s lot at the corner of William Street and Sunken Road, and the Fredericksburg Trolley will provide free shuttle service from the parking area to the cemetery. Accessible parking is also available at the park’s visitor center parking lot at 1013 Lafayette Blvd.

The cemetery holds the remains of 15,243 soldiers, sailors and Marines, most of whom died during the American Civil War. The remains in about 85% of the graves are unidentified.

Also Saturday, The Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Fredericksburg Post 3103 will sell poppies at Spotsylvania Town Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Since 1924, artificial VFW-labeled poppies have been created by disabled and needy veterans who receive compensation for their work under the VFW Buddy Poppy program. The veterans will return to the mall’s Costco and Dick’s Sporting Goods entrances to pass out more handmade poppies the following two days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MONDAY

On Monday at 7 a.m., the fifth annual Wear Blue: Run to Remember 5K begins at Fredericksburg’s Old Mill Park at 2201 Caroline St. at 7 a.m. The free event is open to everyone who can start the race at any time on their own between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. The route is 1.55 miles along the city canal, which is stroller, scooter and bike friendly.

A Memorial Day Murph Challenge will be held beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Rosner Family YMCA at 5700 Smith Station Road. The self-paced free workout consists of a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 squats, with half-Murph and quarter-Murph options available. YMCA officials said the event honors Lt. Michael “Murph” Murphy, a U.S. Navy SEAL and posthumous Medal of Honor recipient who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005.

On Monday beginning at noon, a Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Fredericksburg National Cemetery, the site of similar commemorations since 1871. The program begins at noon and is free and open to the public. In the event of rain, the event will be canceled.

The keynote speaker is retired Air Force pilot Col. Marcum Thompson, who logged over 4,100 flying hours during his career. The 23rd Regiment United States Colored Troops living history unit will present that nation’s colors during the ceremony, and park rangers will offer guided walking tours along Sunken Road beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the visitors center at 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Pets are not permitted in the national cemetery.

Also in Fredericksburg, a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Hugh Mercer Monument on Washington Avenue from 1–1:30 p.m. Local businessman Charles G. McDaniel will deliver remarks on Mercer and the importance of Fredericksburg during the Revolutionary War. There will be bagpipe accompaniment.

Also on Memorial Day, the Quantico Marine Corps Band will perform an hourlong patriotic concert at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle beginning at 3 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public. Visitors should bring a blanket or chair to the event. Inclement weather will cancel the event.

The Virginia War Memorial at 621 S. Belvidere St. in Richmond will host the state’s 66th annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday beginning at 11 a.m. The guest speaker for the event is Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle–Sears.

Ben King, operations manager of the memorial, said representatives from several veterans service organizations will lay wreaths in the memorials’ Shrine of Memory.

King said the “Color of Freedom,” a traveling exhibit created by representatives of the Women In Military Service For America Memorial, will also be on display during the event. King said the exhibit showcases the sacrifices and contributions of a collection of minority women who served in or alongside U.S. military forces throughout history.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

