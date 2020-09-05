Sewage science suggests vast virus infection in North Stafford

“This is estimated to be about 17,800 individuals in the North Stafford sewershed that are actively infected and shedding the virus,” Smith wrote to the Board of Supervisors. “That means one out of every five people in Stafford may be infected. I encourage all to remain vigilant and to follow all safety practices.”

Smith noted how the data is analyzed and stressed that things are still in the testing phase. He said the tests look for genome particles which indicate the presence of COVID-19. The concentration of particles is multiplied by the amount of flow for that day, then divided by the number of cells a typical infected person excretes, or sheds, each day to estimate the number of cases in the area served by the facility.

“The number is still in the testing phase,” Smith wrote, “so there is not a lot of confidence in the actual number of cases; however, the presence of the COVID genome and the concentration can be used to determine if the cases in Stafford are increasing.”