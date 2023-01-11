Sharing creative strategies for coping with Alzheimer's

As Melite Secino listens to people share stories about loved ones with dementia, she sees them go through the same range of emotions she experienced.

“Sometimes there’s tears, sometimes there’s anger, sometimes both,” the Stafford County woman said. “There’s also a lot of laughter because what else can you do sometimes but laugh?”

Secino passes along tricks of the trade, strategies gained in the last 13 years since her father-in-law’s diagnosis threw her into a caregiving role. She started attending support-group meetings, and volunteering as a leader, and has continued since his death in 2013.

“It was a godsend when I heard about the association,” she said. “I made sure I had people around to be with him so I could go to meetings. It gives you a chance to just kind of let go and talk and hear other peoples’ stories.”

On Saturday, various presenters with the Alzheimer’s Association will host the Fredericksburg Community Forum to discuss conditions that rob people of their memories. They’ll also address local resources and seek ideas about other assistance the association might provide, according to a flyer.

The forum starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Rd., in Spotsylvania County. Those interested in attending are asked to register at form.jotform.com/223555572806057 or call 800/272-3900.

While dementia describes a decline in memory, reasoning or other thinking skills severe enough to interfere with daily life, Alzheimer’s is a specific brain disease and the most common cause of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Its prevalence is growing — fast. An estimated 6.5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, according to the association, and three of every four patients are age 75 and older.

As more baby boomers reach their golden years, the numbers are projected to almost double by 2050, to an estimated 12.7 million Americans.

Many of them probably will remain at home, being cared for by loved ones. That was the case with Melite and Joseph Secino when they discovered that his father Joseph — whom she came to call “Big Joe” — wasn’t functioning on his own.

Local support

Big Joe was 90 and living alone in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and he sounded good over the phone, she recalled. But on a visit there, she and her husband noticed red flags, such as a number of past-due bills. An Air Force fighter pilot for 32 years, Big Joe had been a stickler for following the rules and meeting deadlines, like paying bills on time.

The Secinos moved him into their Hartwood home in 2010. The younger Joseph Secino was still working full time for the Army, so Melite Secino became her father-in-law’s primary caregiver. She was clueless about his condition in the beginning, and grateful for information provided by Lori Myers, who used to head the Fredericksburg office.

That’s since been closed, but Myers, who has retired, and Secino continue to lead a support group at Howell Library. It’s one of several local groups that meet:

At Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Stafford; third Tuesday of every month, 1:30-3 p.m.

At Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Augustine Ave., Fredericksburg. One group meets the third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and another, the fourth Tuesday at 11 a.m.

At Cooper Library, 20 Washington Ave., Colonial Beach; first Wednesday at 5 p.m.

For the three years that Big Joe lived with the Secinos, taking care of him was a full-time job.

“We did it all out of love but it still can be exhausting, just staying on top of how he’s doing,” she said, remembering a time when he’d run out of toothpaste and started using deodorant instead.

“We had to take him to the emergency room, just to make sure he hadn’t ingested anything that was poison and going to make him sick,” she said.

Creative strategies

Over the years, support group members shared stories about similar incidents. Caregivers learned to come up with solutions that seemed to settle a somewhat irrational mind, Secino said.

Driving is a huge issue for many elderly patients, whether they have dementia or not, as they’re reluctant to give up their independence.

One family did everything they could to dissuade their elderly father from wanting to get behind the wheel. They hid his keys, cajoled him into getting in on the passenger side, said they’d do the driving and he could navigate.

“This family got so desperate, they took all four tires off the car and put it on blocks,” Secino recalled. “They said, ‘See it’s broken, you can’t drive,’ and that ended it.”

Secino and her husband had to use a different tactic with Big Joe. He’d always been keen on saving money, wanting to leave something for his children. When he insisted on having his car brought to Hartwood from South Carolina, he wanted to drive again — and pulled into traffic in front of a tractor–trailer, she said.

The Secinos told Big Joe that if he caused an accident, he could be sued for everything he was worth and lose his life savings.

“That seemed to hit home with him,” she said.

The family continued to use his car for errands, because that gave Big Joe some comfort, but he never again tried to drive.

Another elderly patient was obsessed with calling his parents. His caregivers tried to tell him that wasn’t possible, but he wouldn’t let up. Frantic, a caregiver called the Alzheimer’s hotline — 800/272-3900 — and was told to make a call.

The representative also said to make arrangements with someone beforehand who knows what you’re doing. Then when the elderly patient is in the room, call and leave a message, saying that he is trying to reach his parents and for them to please call back at this number.

“That was it, he was happy with that and it was never brought up again,” Secino said. “They kind of get fixated on something that day, or that week, that really bothers them, so if they’re able to come up with a strategy that helps them calm down or move on, it’s really important.”