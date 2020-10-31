Sharing end-of-life wishes is 'a gift' to your family

At a time when so much seems out of control, health officials are urging people to take control of what they can—and let loved ones know their end-of-life wishes, should COVID-19 or any other illness or accident leave them unable to speak for themselves.
“You need it do it for yourself, and it’s also for your family,” said Anna Lewis, manager of community programs outreach with Hospice Support Care in Fredericksburg. “They’re the ones who are going to have to make that decision for you, and it’s a gift you can give your family.”
While it’s important for the elderly and those with chronic underlying health conditions to make plans about their advanced care, Lewis encourages people of any age to have the discussion.
Her associate, Camille Danieli, the director of Hospice, Palliative and Grief Support Services at Mary Washington Healthcare did just that when she was pregnant. She told her husband what she would want done, in terms of care, if something happened, and designated someone to act on her behalf.
“It feels like a morbid conversation,” Danieli said, but a necessary one, especially during a pandemic.
Various agencies, from Five Wishes to The Conversation Project, offer people a step-by-step guide on how to bring up what can be an uncomfortable topic and make the necessary decisions. Mary Washington Healthcare’s website also shares links to the various agencies and offers an outline for advanced care planning.
People typically learn about life-sustaining treatments that are available and decide what they would want, if they were diagnosed with a terminal illness. Participants put their choices in writing and establish someone to speak for them, if they can’t do so themselves.
The Virginia Health Care Decisions Act allows patients to make two types of decisions about their end-of life care. They can create a living will which communicates if they want life-prolonging procedures, or they can name someone in advance to make those decisions for them. The person is often called a health care proxy, medical power of attorney or durable power of attorney.
More information is available at marywashingtonhealthcare.com. Search for advance care planning.
