Sharing end-of-life wishes is 'a gift' to your family

At a time when so much seems out of control, health officials are urging people to take control of what they can—and let loved ones know their end-of-life wishes, should COVID-19 or any other illness or accident leave them unable to speak for themselves.

“You need it do it for yourself, and it’s also for your family,” said Anna Lewis, manager of community programs outreach with Hospice Support Care in Fredericksburg. “They’re the ones who are going to have to make that decision for you, and it’s a gift you can give your family.”

While it’s important for the elderly and those with chronic underlying health conditions to make plans about their advanced care, Lewis encourages people of any age to have the discussion.

Her associate, Camille Danieli, the director of Hospice, Palliative and Grief Support Services at Mary Washington Healthcare did just that when she was pregnant. She told her husband what she would want done, in terms of care, if something happened, and designated someone to act on her behalf.

“It feels like a morbid conversation,” Danieli said, but a necessary one, especially during a pandemic.