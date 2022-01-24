Shellfish harvesting on Upper Machodoc restricted after King George wastewater overflow

Between 75,000 and 100,000 gallons of partially treated sewage was released into a tributary of the Potomac River in King George County last week, causing the Virginia Department of Health to temporarily close the area to shellfish harvesting.

The Dahlgren Wastewater Treatment Plan overflowed on Thursday as a result of high volumes of inflow and infiltration due to unusual amounts of melting snow, runoff and rainfall from recent storms, according to the King George County Service Authority. The “unusual discharge” took place to “guard against the release of raw, untreated wastewater” into the Upper Machodoc Creek, according to a Service Authority press release.

The discharge wasn’t raw sewage, but “clarified water” that had passed through the treatment plant’s ultraviolent disinfection system, the Service Authority stated.

The treatment plant is in Williams Creek near the confluence of the Upper Machodoc, which runs into the Potomac. In its correspondence with the VDH, the Service Authority said the untreated wastewater had been released over a three-hour period, said Daniel Powell, a classification assistant with the department’s Division of Shellfish Safety.