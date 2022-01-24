Shellfish harvesting on Upper Machodoc restricted after King George wastewater overflow

Between 75,000 and 100,000 gallons of partially treated sewage was released into a tributary of the Potomac River in King George County last week, causing the Virginia Department of Health to temporarily close the area to shellfish harvesting.
The Dahlgren Wastewater Treatment Plan overflowed on Thursday as a result of high volumes of inflow and infiltration due to unusual amounts of melting snow, runoff and rainfall from recent storms, according to the King George County Service Authority. The “unusual discharge” took place to “guard against the release of raw, untreated wastewater” into the Upper Machodoc Creek, according to a Service Authority press release.
The discharge wasn’t raw sewage, but “clarified water” that had passed through the treatment plant’s ultraviolent disinfection system, the Service Authority stated.
The treatment plant is in Williams Creek near the confluence of the Upper Machodoc, which runs into the Potomac. In its correspondence with the VDH, the Service Authority said the untreated wastewater had been released over a three-hour period, said Daniel Powell, a classification assistant with the department’s Division of Shellfish Safety.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” the state health department closed the area to the harvest of oysters, clams and scallops. The restriction does not apply to crabs or fish.
Oysters and the other “molluscan” shellfish filter water and get food from microscopic organisms in it. If the waters are polluted, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment, the filtering process can concentrate the disease-causing organisms associated with raw sewage. Because oysters and clams often are eaten raw or partially cooked, it’s vital that they come from unpolluted waters, the MDE states.
Eating shellfish from the closed areas at this time could cause various gastrointestinal illnesses, including norovirus, hepatitis A and shigellosis, a condition that can cause bloody diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The ban on shellfish isn’t new in this body of water.
“There is a long-standing shellfish condemnation in the waters of Upper Machodoc Creek” that dates back to 1965, Powell said. The restriction was later revised on June 15, 2019.
The area of the creek most recently closed by emergency action includes waters that formerly were approved for harvesting and extends downstream to the Maryland state line, Powell added.
King George reported the overflow to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality within the 24-hour requirement and will provide more details to DEQ in a letter five days after the incident.
More information about shellfish safety and the harvesting restrictions in the Upper Machodoc are available at the Virginia Department of Health website at vdh.virginia.gov. Under Health Topics, click on “shellfish safety.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425