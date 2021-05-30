 Skip to main content
Shelton, Milde square off in June 8 Republican primary for Stafford board seat
Shelton, Milde square off in June 8 Republican primary for Stafford board seat

A June 8 Republican primary election will decide if incumbent Aquia District Supervisor Cindy Shelton will continue her run for a second term or if former Supervisor Paul Milde will step in as the party’s candidate in November.

“It takes more than one term to complete projects, and I have a lot of things in play that I want to see finished,” said Shelton.

The winner of the June primary will not face a Democrat in the Aquia District race, but Brooke resident Monica Gary said she plans to run as an independent candidate in the November general election. The bulk of the Aquia District lies between Aquia and Potomac creeks east of Interstate 95.

Shelton said after she was first elected as supervisor nearly four years ago, she began to realize many county decisions were being made by supervisors based on politics and emotions, not data.

“If you go back to the comprehensive road study, one of the things [supervisors] did was put in weighted values to help determine the priorities and make it really transparent on why one thing is over the other,” said Shelton. “We’ve done it in such a good way, even the schools are doing the same thing, so we’re all talking the same apples-to-apples, which is awesome.”

Milde said he led several projects during his tenure as Aquia supervisor from 2006–17, including creating public access to Crow’s Nest, Government Island and the Stafford Civil War Park. He said those years on the job, plus his experience as a businessman in the county, will help him work with supervisors to grow the county more successfully at a lower rate to taxpayers.

“That doesn’t mean taxing and spending. We always found creative solutions, kept the tax bills low and did great things for Stafford, and that’s not happening right now,” said Milde. “We’re not trying to become a Fairfax or a Prince William County.”

Shelton said during her four years in office she’s worked with regional partners to address issues such as congestion along U.S. 1 between Aquia Creek and Coal Landing. But one significant challenge remains: a small stretch of roadway near Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve.

The portion of Brooke Road that runs parallel to Accokeek Creek and Crow’s Nest frequently floods to impassible levels, bringing inconvenience, hazards and angst to the local community. Residents say the conditions have grown increasingly worse over the last several years. Some blame the flooding on accelerated new home construction in the area, while others blame beaver dams blocking the drainage of water.

“We’ve come a long way with this one, and I want to stay on it so it doesn’t change,” said Shelton.

Last December, Shelton proposed $300,000 be designated to clean and repair culverts along Brooke Road. She also proposed additional funds to begin work on the realignment of the S-curve segment of the roadway, a project that will cost millions of dollars and will take years to accomplish. In the meantime, the county is building an emergency access road between Windermere Drive and Crestwood Lane as a temporary solution when Brooke Road is shut down.

Although Milde concedes millions of dollars may have to be spent to solve the flooding problem, he doesn’t favor cutting through neighborhoods, calling it an “inconvenience” for those residents.

“I don’t want to go through Windemere; I don’t want to cut through the neighborhoods,” said Milde, who served on the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for 10 years. “When I put my mind on a transportation problem, it’s solved.”

Milde believes the beaver dams play a significant role in the flooding problems along Brooke Road and is waiting to see if recent efforts to clear many of the beaver dams prove successful.

“I did a video, I went out there and took pictures, the beaver obstructions are what has caused that road to flood,” said Milde. “[Officials] finally took down 50 or 60 percent of the beaver obstructions and we haven’t had a big flooding event since. But when that happens, we’re going to find out what it means not to have taken down the rest of the beaver obstructions.”

A lack of broadband in the rural Aquia district is another issue both Shelton and Milde vow to address.

Last year, a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant helped bring a broadband connection to almost 400 customers in the Widewater and Aquia districts through KGI Communication in King George.

“We’ve got one part of them done. We have a huge amount of area that needs to be done, said Shelton. “And now staying focused on that, it won’t get lost.”

Milde, who was defeated in 2019 by Del. Joshua Cole in a run for the 28th District House of Delegates race, also said he will continue efforts to expand broadband.

“The Aquia District is still vastly underserved,” said Milde. “KGI’s broadband in Stafford was a result of grassroots efforts from Brooke neighbors and I will build off those, leveraging grant opportunities to extend reliable and affordable broadband.”

Cindy Shelton

CindyShelton

 James Baron
Paul Milde

Paul Milde

 James Baron

Paul Milde

Birthplace: Arlington

Date of birth: Oct. 16, 1967

Family: Spouse Irina, and two grown children, Bailey and Travis.

Background: Founder and president of CIP Finishes, a company I started over three decades ago that was awarded “Business of the Year” for 2020 by the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce. Served on the Stafford Board of Supervisors for 12 years, representing Aquia District and serving as chairman in 2017. Rotarian for over 10 years and a member of the Aquia Harbour Lions Club for over 15 years. Certified as a scuba diver and licensed pilot. Attends Andrew Chapel Methodist Church in Brooke.

In the last four years, have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.

Top three campaign issues:

Taxes and spending. Most Stafford residents just received their vehicle tax bills for 2021 and they’re a lot higher than last year's. Our current supervisor has repeatedly advocated for raising taxes, I believe we are already taxed enough. Stafford doesn’t need higher taxes, it needs to do a better job managing local government. During my tenure as a supervisor, we cut taxes, repealed the job-killing business, professional and occupational license tax, eliminated the boat tax and equalized the property tax to stop assessment increases, all while achieving AAA-bond ratings.

Transportation. As supervisor, I made improving transportation a top priority, working to obtain $1 billion in funding for long overdue projects to alleviate congestion and championing improvements to Courthouse Road. Misguidedly, the current board has approved projects that will further clog Courthouse Road, adding substantial tractor-trailer traffic. Worse, the flooding on the Brooke Road S-curves threatens the environment and safety, making the situation not only inconvenient for drivers, but downright dangerous. I know from experience that county government must embrace a comprehensive approach to solve our transportation challenges, coordinating available resources and prioritizing projects that alleviate traffic and congestion.

Education.  As supervisor, I voted to implement categorical funding that sends more education dollars to classrooms, not the bureaucracy. I also worked with the School Board to renovate Stafford, Falmouth, and Grafton Elementary Schools, build Conway Elementary School and rebuild Anne E. Moncure Elementary at a safer location. Also during my tenure as supervisor, Stafford County Public Schools was the largest school system in Virginia with every school fully accredited.

Campaign website: PaulMilde.com

Cindy Shelton

Place of birth: Dallas, Texas

Date of birth: May 6, 1955

Family: Two adult children

Background: Served for 23 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Department of Defense as a deputy director at the Defense Technical Information Center, Fort Belvoir. Current chair of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and secretary of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission. Serves on the Virginia Association of County’s finance and budget and transportation committees. Previously served on Virginia Railway Express board for four years. Serves on the county’s budget, stormwater and R-Board committees. Attends Stafford Crossing church.

Top three campaign issues:

Complete projects started. Most projects take more than one term to complete and I am not ready to take my foot off the gas. Three of those projects include a county-wide telecommunication study on holes in our broadband and cellular service. Providers do not share their information, which makes it difficult to assess needs. On Brooke Road, although I have commitment from the current board to fund Brooke Road, it isn’t far enough along to assure that the next board will continue that drive.  For congestion along U.S. 1, Aquia has very little grid connections and U.S. 1 is our primary connector as well as a relief valve for Interstate 95. I sponsored the first-ever study on U.S. 1 in Aquia to assess the congestion and make recommendations. The outcome of the study are several projects approved for SMART scale application.

Continue to correct the under-compensation of county employees. When I came on the board in 2018, we found that our teachers and first responders were significantly underpaid and we had major difficulties in keeping employees. I supported third-party compensation studies and implemented a multi-year plan to bring employees up to a respectful wage. As a result, attrition has slowed dramatically, however, our peer communities have continued to increase their pay and we are always playing catch up. Keeping our residents employed in Stafford by providing them competitive wages not only demonstrated respect, but it cuts down on the congestion. 

Economic Development. Economics and economic development is not difficult, one just needs to listen to the experts and not try to be the expert. Consultants and the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance resolutely indicate why Stafford County does not have the business and revenue it is capable of. I don’t want to continue to depend on individual taxes to fund our county and its infrastructure improvements. Economic development should be driven by the market and we need to get out of the way. Process improvements and data driven decisions are critical to reaching that balance. Fiscal responsibility doesn’t mean destroying our infrastructure to keep our revenue needs low.

Stafford's local office roundup

The Republican primary's choice for the Aquia candidate will face independent newcomer Monica Gary in the November general election. No other supervisor races require a primary, but at least two other supervisor seats will be contested in November. 

In the Garrisonville District, where Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer is not seeking reelection, Stafford School Board member Pamela Yeung, a Democrat, will face independent Bart Randall, a retired Navy master chief and federal employee who serves on the county’s Planning Commission.

In Hartwood, Republican Darrell English, a retired Stafford County sheriff’s deputy and Planning Commission member, faces Democrat Keith Jones, a retired U.S. Secret Service agent, for the seat being vacated by Gary Snellings, who is not seeking reelection.

In Falmouth, Republican Supervisor Meg Bohmke is currently running unopposed.

