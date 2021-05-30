Shelton, Milde square-off in June 8 Republican primary

A June 8 Republican primary election will decide if incumbent Aquia District Supervisor Cindy Shelton will continue her run for a second term or if former Supervisor Paul Milde will step in as the party’s candidate in November.
“It takes more than one term to complete projects, and I have a lot of things in play that I want to see finished,” said Shelton.
The winner of the June primary will not face a Democrat in the Aquia District race, but Brooke resident Monica Gary said she plans to run as an independent candidate in the November general election. The bulk of the Aquia District lies between Aquia and Potomac creeks east of Interstate 95.
Shelton said after she was first elected as supervisor nearly four years ago, she began to realize many county decisions were being made by supervisors based on politics and emotions, not data.
“If you go back to the comprehensive road study, one of the things [supervisors] did was put in weighted values to help determine the priorities and make it really transparent on why one thing is over the other,” said Shelton. “We’ve done it in such a good way, even the schools are doing the same thing, so we’re all talking the same apples-to-apples, which is awesome.”
Milde said he led several projects during his tenure as Aquia supervisor from 2006–17, including creating public access to Crow’s Nest, Government Island and the Stafford Civil War Park. He said those years on the job, plus his experience as a businessman in the county, will help him work with supervisors to grow the county more successfully at a lower rate to taxpayers.
“That doesn’t mean taxing and spending. We always found creative solutions, kept the tax bills low and did great things for Stafford, and that’s not happening right now,” said Milde. “We’re not trying to become a Fairfax or a Prince William County.”
Shelton said during her four years in office she’s worked with regional partners to address issues such as congestion along U.S. 1 between Aquia Creek and Coal Landing. But one significant challenge remains: a small stretch of roadway near Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve.
The portion of Brooke Road that runs parallel to Accokeek Creek and Crow’s Nest frequently floods to impassible levels, bringing inconvenience, hazards and angst to the local community. Residents say the conditions have grown increasingly worse over the last several years. Some blame the flooding on accelerated new home construction in the area, while others blame beaver dams blocking the drainage of water.
“We’ve come a long way with this one, and I want to stay on it so it doesn’t change,” said Shelton.
Last December, Shelton proposed $300,000 be designated to clean and repair culverts along Brooke Road. She also proposed additional funds to begin work on the realignment of the S-curve segment of the roadway, a project that will cost millions of dollars and will take years to accomplish. In the meantime, the county is building an emergency access road between Windermere Drive and Crestwood Lane as a temporary solution when Brooke Road is shut down.
Although Milde concedes millions of dollars may have to be spent to solve the flooding problem, he doesn’t favor cutting through neighborhoods, calling it an “inconvenience” for those residents.
“I don’t want to go through Windemere; I don’t want to cut through the neighborhoods,” said Milde, who served on the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for 10 years. “When I put my mind on a transportation problem, it’s solved.”
Milde believes the beaver dams play a significant role in the flooding problems along Brooke Road and is waiting to see if recent efforts to clear many of the beaver dams prove successful.
“I did a video, I went out there and took pictures, the beaver obstructions are what has caused that road to flood,” said Milde. “[Officials] finally took down 50 or 60 percent of the beaver obstructions and we haven’t had a big flooding event since. But when that happens, we’re going to find out what it means not to have taken down the rest of the beaver obstructions.”
A lack of broadband in the rural Aquia district is another issue both Shelton and Milde vow to address.
Last year, a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant helped bring a broadband connection to almost 400 customers in the Widewater and Aquia districts through KGI Communication in King George.
“We’ve got one part of them done. We have a huge amount of area that needs to be done, said Shelton. “And now staying focused on that, it won’t get lost.”
Milde, who was defeated in 2019 by Del. Joshua Cole in a run for the 28th District House of Delegates race, also said he will continue efforts to expand broadband.
“The Aquia District is still vastly underserved,” said Milde. “KGI’s broadband in Stafford was a result of grassroots efforts from Brooke neighbors and I will build off those, leveraging grant opportunities to extend reliable and affordable broadband.”
