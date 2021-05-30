Shelton, Milde square-off in June 8 Republican primary

A June 8 Republican primary election will decide if incumbent Aquia District Supervisor Cindy Shelton will continue her run for a second term or if former Supervisor Paul Milde will step in as the party’s candidate in November.

“It takes more than one term to complete projects, and I have a lot of things in play that I want to see finished,” said Shelton.

The winner of the June primary will not face a Democrat in the Aquia District race, but Brooke resident Monica Gary said she plans to run as an independent candidate in the November general election. The bulk of the Aquia District lies between Aquia and Potomac creeks east of Interstate 95.

Shelton said after she was first elected as supervisor nearly four years ago, she began to realize many county decisions were being made by supervisors based on politics and emotions, not data.

“If you go back to the comprehensive road study, one of the things [supervisors] did was put in weighted values to help determine the priorities and make it really transparent on why one thing is over the other,” said Shelton. “We’ve done it in such a good way, even the schools are doing the same thing, so we’re all talking the same apples-to-apples, which is awesome.”