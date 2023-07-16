Medford Shelton loved tractors all his life, and it seems only fitting that he would take his last ride on earth surrounded by them.

On Saturday morning, more than a dozen antique tractors, ranging from red Allis–Chalmers models still showing dirt and grime from the field, to shiny green John Deere versions as late as the 1970s, proceeded down U.S. 1 from Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, to Sunset Memorial Gardens, half a mile away.

They led the way to the final resting place for Medford Eugene Shelton, an 83-year-old Stafford County native whose name was well-known in tractor-pulling circles statewide, said Charles “Bootsie” Bullock, funeral official.

“It’s safe to say tractors and farming were part of Medford Shelton’s DNA,” Bullock said. “All through Medford’s life, it revolved around a tractor.”

Shelton’s family wanted his funeral to take on the same theme and “be something like people around here had never seen,” said his son, Gordon Shelton. Knowing that many of his father’s peers had died or were no longer able to get on a tractor, he asked anyone interested to gather at Covenant Saturday morning for the caravan.

“I knew it would be something that he would enjoy,” he said.

Thirteen tractors, with the oldest being a 1940 McCormick–Deering Farmall driven by Jay Heddings of southern Fauquier County, gathered in the Covenant parking lot. A 14th one, a skeletal looking International Harvester with a messed-up carburetor, was pulled on a tow truck by James Mockabee of Lorton.

“I figured if I couldn’t get it to run, I’d just carry it along out of respect for him,” he said about Medford Shelton. “He was a great guy.”

E.L. Oakes brought three John Deere tractors from Spotsylvania County. Before the funeral, he and others gathered under the blazing morning sun and talked about the tractor-pulling traditions Medford Shelton had started in the 1970s, along with his wife, Anne, son and grandson, Gordie.

During the events, antique tractors tried to pull a sled which Shelton operated — and always gave it a name that included “heartbreaker.” The farther the tractor went down the track, the more pressure the weight box, operated by Shelton, put on the machinery pulling it.

“Most of the time, you were not gonna do a full pull with him running the sled, so that’s gonna break your heart,” Bullock said, explaining the meaning of the sled name.

Just as Anne Shelton spent a lot of hours working the scales and collecting paperwork and entry fees, Medford Shelton was a constant in the sled at county fairs across the region where prizes initially ranged from seed corn to ceramic pumpkins.

“He run about a million miles on that sled,” said Carlton Carter of Spotsylvania County.

Garland Heddings of Catlett started tractor pulls with Medford Shelton and Boots Ritchie of Bealeton about 50 years ago. When Heddings learned Shelton had died, he said “the first thing I thought was they ought to have a tractor funeral for him.”

He hauled his old Farmall, still showing grease and grime, to Spotsylvania, and his son, Jay, and nephew, Chris, came with him. Processions of this kind are more common in rural areas, not heavily populated places like Route 1 in Fredericksburg, Jay Heddings said.

Lyle Graham of Charlottesville, another member of the Heddings’ group, had always wanted to be part of an event that honored the tradition of farming and those who made their living from it. He wished even more old-timey pieces had been involved.

“I was hoping there’d be enough tractors to stop up the whole town,” he said.

Police did stop traffic in both directions along the half-mile stretch of Route 1 from Covenant to Sunset, but a black sedan somehow snuck into the procession — and almost ran into a tractor driver as he turned into the cemetery. The near-hit reminded those watching, and driving, of the dangers farmers and others in slow-moving vehicles face daily from impatient drivers.

Medford Shelton was an eyewitness to the changes that took place in his native Stafford, from his birth in White Oak to the farm he purchased in Hartwood. In addition to his work raising hay, grain and beef cattle, and his jobs with Virginia Department of Transportation, other farmers and various implement dealers, he also supported his community.

He literally helped build the Hartwood Volunteer Fire Department’s firehouse with his Allis–Chalmers tractor, his family said. A crew and fire truck from Hartwood brought up the tail end of the tractor procession Saturday.

Shelton also volunteered at Hartwood, along with firehouses at Falmouth and Goldvein, where he was fire chief. He was a board member, stockholder and officer of the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair for many years.

The Shelton family, and Bullock, repeated a story about Medford Shelton that’s practically an urban myth. When he was 9 or 10, he wrote to International Tractor and ordered himself the biggest tractor the manufacturer made.

Apparently in those days, a written request was all that was needed. One day, his mom answered the door and was told there was a delivery for Medford Shelton. She said he was at school, so the tractor for “Mr. Shelton” was unloaded and sat there until Medford’s father came home and straightened out the mess.

“I always remember my Grandma telling that story,” Gordon Shelton said. “It’s just one of the neat little things that happened in his life.”