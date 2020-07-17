Shenandoah National Park campground
NPS/Neal Lewis

After the coronavirus forced policy changes, the campgrounds at Shenandoah National Park are now open at full capacity.

State Park officials said additional sites have been made available for reservation at Mathews Arm, Big Meadows, Loft Mountain and Dundo campgrounds. Reservations can be made online at recreation.gov or by phone at 877/ 444-6777.

A limited number of campsites are available on a first come-first served basis, while sites in Lewis Mountain Campground will be available on a first come-first served basis for the entire 2020 season.

To limit contact coming into the park, entrances fees to Shenandoah can also be paid in advance by purchasing a digital pass at recreation.gov.

