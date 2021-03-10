Sheriff's Office says two killed in fiery Spotsylvania crash were brothers

The two young men killed Monday evening after the car they were riding in crashed and caught on fire have been identified by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office as brothers Juaquan and Javonte Bundy.

Javonte Bundy, 19, and his 18-year-old brother, both of Spotsylvania, were in a 2005 Toyota Highlander that ran off the right side of the 7000 block of Smith Station Road just before 8 p.m. and struck a tree. Passersby managed to pull some of the five young men from the burning vehicle, but the Bundy brothers died at the scene.

The three surviving victims, all 19 or 20, were taken to area trauma centers, where they were in critical condition as of Tuesday. Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said Wednesday that the office had no updated information on their conditions.

The Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident. Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Skebo said the two brothers were both passengers in the vehicle. He said no further information will be released at this time, including the name of the driver.

