Shoulder widening set for Caroline, Spotsylvania roads
Shoulder widening projects are set for four roads in Spotsylvania and Caroline counties.

The work is scheduled to start on Monday and be completed in July, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The shoulder widening will start on Signboard Road in Caroline. Then crews will do the same work on three Spotsylvania roads: Post Oak Road, Elys Ford Road and Block house Road.

The shoulders will be widened two to three feet, depending on where utilities and drainage are located.

Brief delays are expected when the work is underway, with one-way alternating traffic between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“Widening the shoulders will provide more recovery space for drivers if their vehicle strays from the travel lanes,” VDOT’s Kelly Hannon said in a news release. “The project is intended to reduce the risk of crashes and injuries that can result from vehicles running off the road.”

—Staff reports

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

