Shoulder-widening work in Caroline, Spotsylvania is postponed

The start of shoulder widening projects set for four roads in Spotsylvania and Caroline counties has been postponed.

The work was scheduled to start Monday, but now is slated to begin March 29, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The shoulder widening will start on Signboard Road in Caroline. Then crews will do the same work on three Spotsylvania roads: Post Oak Road, Elys Ford Road and Block house Road.

The shoulders will be widened 2–3 feet, depending on where utilities and drainage are located.

Brief delays are expected when the work is underway, with one-way alternating traffic between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

—Staff reports

