Showers will dominate the first half of the weekend with sunshine returning Sunday.

This last weekend of September (also the first weekend of astronomical autumn) will feature a mixed weather bag. Today – Friday – overcast skies will hang tough as the remnants of Beta scoot eastward across the Carolinas. Showers have already overspread areas south of I-64 and will reach southern Spotsylvania and Caroline counties by late morning. Depicting exactly where the rain is falling around Fredericksburg will be a bit tougher than usual today as the radar site in Sterling VA is out of service for a while.

Given the persistent cloud cover Fredericksburg, area thermometers will barely squeak above the 70 degree (F) mark this afternoon. Up to a tenth of an inch is expected to collect in local rain gauges today but overnight that amount will boost to perhaps a half-inch or so. The left graphic panel is an upper air forecast at 11:00 pm this evening. It shows strong vertical velocities at ~10,000 feet which often indicates the presence of thunderstorms. Thus don’t be surprised to hear a few peals of thunder tonight.