Showers will dominate the first half of the weekend with sunshine returning Sunday.

This last weekend of September (also the first weekend of astronomical autumn) will feature a mixed weather bag. Today – Friday – overcast skies will hang tough as the remnants of Beta scoot eastward across the Carolinas. Showers have already overspread areas south of I-64 and will reach southern Spotsylvania and Caroline counties by late morning. Depicting exactly where the rain is falling around Fredericksburg will be a bit tougher than usual today as the radar site in Sterling VA is out of service for a while.
Given the persistent cloud cover Fredericksburg, area thermometers will barely squeak above the 70 degree (F) mark this afternoon. Up to a tenth of an inch is expected to collect in local rain gauges today but overnight that amount will boost to perhaps a half-inch or so. The left graphic panel is an upper air forecast at 11:00 pm this evening. It shows strong vertical velocities at ~10,000 feet which often indicates the presence of thunderstorms. Thus don’t be surprised to hear a few peals of thunder tonight.
Saturday will dawn cloudy and damp with patchy morning fog in some spots. As Beta’s remnants move away, the clouds will gradually thin and the sun will likely peek through by mid-afternoon. Temperatures around Fredericksburg will top out in the upper 70s, just about average for the last part of September. High pressure will settle across the region overnight and Sunday will turn out dry with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the low 80s.
Don’t get used to the mild temperatures, however. As shown on the right graphic panel, another abnormally cool air mass will invade the eastern U.S. behind a late week cold front. October looks to begin on with “frost on the pumpkin” so make sure that plenty of pumpkin spice is on hand!
