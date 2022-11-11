Sickle cell celebration honors founders

The Fredericksburg Area Sickle Cell Association is celebrating its 50th anniversary Saturday with a program that pays tribute to its past and looks forward to healthier days for those with the disease.

The association, known as FASCA, was founded half a century ago by the Rev. Lawrence and Janice Davies who have become all too familiar with the pain of sickle cell. Two of their three daughters died from the genetic blood disorder which occurs when red blood cells take on a crescent, or sickle, shape and have trouble passing through small blood vessels.

Tissue that doesn’t receive normal blood flow eventually becomes damaged and causes complications, according to the Sickle Cell Disease Association’s website.

When FASCA members considered how to mark their 50th anniversary, it was clear that the Davieses, who are both in their early 90s, deserved recognition for providing “so many contributions to Fredericksburg and surrounding areas,” said Myra Dicks, who’s chairing the celebration. She cited his service as Fredericksburg mayor and pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) for 50 years and hers as the church’s first lady and a former teacher who worked to educate others about sickle cell.

The Davieses initially established FASCA because they noticed, soon after coming to Fredericksburg in 1962, that there was a lack of knowledge, resources and treatment for disease sufferers. They led the all-volunteer, nonprofit association which focused on finding resources and referral services and establishing a support system and assistance with daily living needs.

“We are blessed to have people like the Davieses who have committed their lives to enhancing our community and providing services to our residents,” Dicks said.

Others seemed to agree because when the announcement went out for what Dicks describes as a “monumental event,” all the tickets were gone within two weeks. And it’s not because the group chose a small venue—the event is being held at Salem Field Community Church in Spotsylvania County.

While dignitaries will focus on the association’s history, the program also will include remarks by Mardi Bratcher, an association member and one of the first people to receive a bone marrow transplant in the Washington metropolitan area. She spent much of her life in hospitals being treated for complications, but has been disease free since her transplant and has become a flight attendant who travels the world.

The event also includes selections of dance and music including a performance by Khanner Handcock, Miss North America 2022. Medical officials will provide information and a new scholarship, in memory of Jennifer Nsenkyire, will be presented.

Nsenkyire also received a bone marrow transplant and was free of sickle cell disease after a lifetime of suffering, but contracted COVID-19 earlier this year and died. Her niece, Clara Nsenkyire, and aunt, Grace Banahene, will award a family scholarship to Jon–Bernard Asamoah, Jennifer Nsenkyire’s nephew.

Fredericksburg Academy classmates Makayla Maison and Adrianna Begaza–Nunez also will be recognized for their work, raising $550 for the association through bake sales.