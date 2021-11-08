Siegmund maintains winning edge in Stafford's Garrisonville School Board race

A close race for the Garrisonville District School Board seat in Stafford County became slightly closer after final votes were tallied Friday, but Maureen Siegmund maintained her winning advantage over Wanda Blackwell.

Siegmund, who was endorsed by the county's Republican committee, was ahead by 53 votes after Election Day and her lead shrank to 41 votes by noon on Friday, the deadline for mailed ballots to be received by the registrar's office.

The final vote tally was 3,794 for Siegmund, who works for a government relations firm and has three children in county schools, to 3,753 for Blackwell, an Army veteran and Department of Defense employee. Results are not official until the Nov. 15 canvass.

Blackwell won all three absentee precincts—early in-person voting, mailed ballots processed by Election Day and mailed ballots processed by Friday at noon—as well as provisional ballots. She also won the Whitson precinct on Election Day by 30 votes.

Siegmund won 52 percent of Woodlands precinct votes and 57 percent of Hampton precinct votes. In an interview last week, Siegmund said Blackwell contacted her on Election Night to congratulate her on her win.

Siegmund noted that Garrisonville is a diverse district with a history of electing supervisors and School Board representatives by narrow margins. She said she hopes Blackwell continues to stay involved with the school division and that she will value her input as a veteran.

