Signal improvements completed in Stafford

Drivers might notice a difference at stoplights on a section of State Route 610 in Stafford County where signals were upgraded as part of a Virginia Department of Transportation project.

The Garrisonville road often has heavy traffic in an area packed with commercial space and intersections. The project included the upgrade of 16 traffic signals along a 4.1-mile stretch between the southbound Interstate 95 off-ramp and Furnace Road.

The signals work in better coordination, which should help “reduce driver delay and vehicle emissions,” local VDOT spokesperson Alexis Breeden said in the release.

Signals in the coordinated corridor run on programmed timing plans for weekday morning, midday and afternoon hours, as well as weekend schedules. The new technology also allows VDOT to adjust the signal timing and monitor the situation remotely, including for emergencies.

The coordinated signals also are supposed to improve safety by cutting down on stop-and-go traffic. The signals also will have longer yellow and red lights, an approach that is supposed to reduce intersection crashes.

According to VDOT, “the goal is for vehicles to proceed through the corridor with minimal stops and reduced idling.”

If the signals work as expected, by ushering traffic through the corridor more efficiently, VDOT said drivers as a group could save $74,100 annually on gas.

VDOT also noted that the new signals are expected to reduce emissions in the area of the corridor—carbon monoxide by 15,025 pounds; 2,322 pounds of volatile organic compounds; and 774 pounds of nitrous oxides.