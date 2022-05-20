Silver Cos. plans new retirement community in southern Stafford

The Silver Cos. has filed a site plan application with Stafford County officials to begin work on a retirement community located at the southern terminus of Celebrate Virginia Parkway just beyond Scotts Ford Lane.

“This is where retirees who decide they don’t want to cut grass anymore and they want to live the lifestyle that we offer with large clubhouses and amenities, entertainment and so forth,” Larry Silver said, president and CEO of Silver Cos., headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla.

Dubbed Town Celebrate by Silver Cos., the 55-and-over community will initially start with 288 duplex-style villas, but Silver said future phases of even more homes will come to the development.

“We’re trying to develop it out as really a great community in the back,” Silver said. “Something that is compatible with everything that’s back there.”

George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen told supervisors Tuesday the original proposal came before the public and county officials over 20 years ago.

“This was approved in 1999,” Coen said. “It was in 2003—which predates any of us on this board—that they amended it and altered it to allow a retirement community. They made proffers in that amendment which helped create the Del Webb development and put a lot of road improvements in there.”

Coen also said because the project was approved by county officials over two decades ago, Silver Cos. was not required to come before the county’s Planning Commission nor county supervisors for permission when it filed its application to start the work last December.

“The things that are there are by right and they will not come before us,” Coen said.

County spokesman Andrew Spence said that in 2003, supervisors approved Silvers’ request to zone the property as a recreation business campus. The RBC zoning allows Silver Cos. to build offices, research and development facilities, hotels, conference centers, retail stores, health clubs, executive style or retirement housing or active recreational activities on its property. Spence said that 15 years later, the proposed Town Celebrate plan was reviewed again to update the zoning ordinance.

“There were regulations in that ordinance that needed to be reestablished, so there had to be an update at that time,” Spence said. “It did not change the fact that in 2003 the zoning ordinance had already allowed retirement housing in the RBC district.”

Although Silver acknowledged he has “a lot of by-right uses” to choose from on the development menu, he said the company would still seek input from county residents.

“If we need any more from the county, we’ll come to them and we’ll talk to the public and make sure they’re happy so they can understand all of their alternatives,” Silver said. “They have a developer whose willing to work with everybody.”

Spence said Silver Cos. filed the Town Celebrate site plan application to start the project about five months ago. He said the county has reviewed the application and has returned it to the Silver Cos. to address pieces of the project that require further fine-tuning. Spence said the process is not unusual in a project of this size.

“It’s usually several give and takes,” Spence said. “The federal government puts mandates on states, then states have to put mandates on local communities. Ordinances and laws and requirements are always changing.”

Silver said that about 25 years ago, he bought the property that was once rural farmland with a vision of a retirement community when there was still limited access to the rural area located close to the Rappahannock River. Silver said his company spent over $30 million to build out the two-lane divided Celebrate Virginia Parkway and the infrastructure that surrounds it to support such a future endeavor and more.

“We have great plans for the rest of the land,” Silver said. “Some of it may take approvals from the county.”

Although Coen said Celebrate Virginia Parkway was constructed years ago to one day accommodate vehicles traveling to and from commercial businesses and offices along the parkway, he said a 55-and-over community will bring far less traffic to an already heavily congested U.S. 17 corridor than those businesses ever would.

“The idea of having the residential is actually fewer cars per day than what was anticipated,” Coen said.

Silver said several hundred acres of green space in the area has already been gifted to environmental organizations to help preserve the natural beauty in and around the riverfront development. He said easement parcels located close to the Rappahannock River were transferred the Virginia Outdoors Foundation while areas adjoining the Del Webb community on the parkway are held by the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust.

“We’ve given a lot of land away to protect the environment,” Silver said.

Silver predicts Town Celebrate will be a “big asset” to the county and said he may even one day add a 60-acre park in the neighborhood for residents of the new community to privately enjoy.

“We’re working on that before coming to the county with it,” Silver said. “And we’re going to come to the citizens before that. I think they’ll love everything we’re going to do.”

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

