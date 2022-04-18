 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sinkhole closes Harrell Road in Stafford

Harrell Road sinkhole

The Virginia Department of Transportation posted this photo of the sinkhole on Twitter.

 Virginia Department of Transportation

Crews are working on a sinkhole that closed a road in Stafford County on Sunday evening.

Stafford sent out an alert at 7:50 p.m. Sunday that Harrell Road was closed at the 110 block because a sinkhole had opened.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted an update, with a photo, about 9:30 a.m. Monday that the road remained closed to through traffic while crews worked to repair “a sinkhole measuring around 1 ft. wide and several feet deep.”

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

