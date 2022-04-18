Sinkhole closes Harrell Road in Stafford

Crews are working on a sinkhole that closed a road in Stafford County on Sunday evening.
Stafford sent out an alert at 7:50 p.m. Sunday that Harrell Road was closed at the 110 block because a sinkhole had opened.
The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted an update, with a photo, about 9:30 a.m. Monday that the road remained closed to through traffic while crews worked to repair “a sinkhole measuring around 1 ft. wide and several feet deep.”
Scott Shenk
I am a Stafford County native and veteran reporter covering Fredericksburg region transportation issues and Spotsylvania County.
