Sinkhole closes lane on U.S. 1 near Stafford Courthouse

A small sinkhole closed a lane of U.S. 1 in Stafford County on Friday morning, and repair work is expected to last into the afternoon.

"Our crews are repairing a sinkhole and a failed drainage pipe," Hannon said. "Currently, traffic is flowing well through the area, but motorists could experience delays as we approach the afternoon rush. Southbound traffic may consider using [Interstate 95] and Hospital Center Boulevard to avoid this intersection until all lanes reopen."