Sister cities unite for art auction to benefit Ukraine

The Fredericksburg Sister City Association is teaming with local artists from varied backgrounds to create what seems like the picture-perfect fundraiser for Ukrainian people devastated by war.

For the first time, those who partner with other cities across the globe are focusing their efforts on the same charitable event: an art auction and reception to help provide assistance for those in the war-torn country.

“The spirit of the sister cities has always been one of embracing other cultures and other nations and this is one to the max,” said Collette Caprara, a Fredericksburg writer and artist.

She and her husband, David, are founding members of the Fredericksburg–Kathmandu sister city group, formed in 2015 after earthquakes in Nepal killed almost 9,000 people. Caprara saw then how people in the Fredericksburg area responded to the tragedy—and organizers of the “FXBG4UKRAINE” event have seen the same willingness to help.

“It’s wonderful to live in a community that says yes,” said Betsy Glassie.

Motivated by “the terrible devastation caused by the war,” she and fellow Liberty Town artist Wendy Atwell–Vasey talked about some sort of citywide art exhibit. Atwell–Vasey mentioned the discussion to her husband, Craig, who’s president of the Fredericksburg Sister City Association, and he brought up the idea to the general membership.

“The whole group responded enthusiastically,” he said.

When he described the event at a sister-city potluck a few weeks later, people volunteered to help with the planning, secure donations and do anything else they could, said Vasey, who is chairing the event.

So many artists offered numerous pieces that organizers had to limit the auction to about 30 selections, including photographs and oil paintings, collages, sculptures and wooden pieces. Their estimated value ranges from $100 to $1,200, and there’s a recommended starting bid attached to each piece.

Sunflowers have become one of the ways people across the globe have shown their support for Ukraine, and the country’s national flower is well-represented in the donated artwork. Examples range from Caprara’s “Sunflower Symphony,” which has single flower heads reaching up to a blue sky, to Elizabeth Seaver’s “Green Thumb,” a whimsical cat with a seed packet in its bib overalls and a sunflower looming over it.

Some paint a picture of the city sponsoring the event or represent the countries that are part of the sister-city partnership.

“Fredericksburg Sunset” by Laurie Watkins includes familiar downtown scenes, including the spire of St. George’s Episcopal Church, and pink-tinged clouds in the sky. Atwell–Vasey’s “Snowfall” shows Fredericksburg rooftops under a light dusting of snow.

Paula Raudenbush’s “A Window in France” is a graphic sketch that shows “the romance of that ancient wall, the weathered shutters, the subtle balance of just enough tone,” according to a review by Kathryn Willis.

The mural that Cathy Herndon painted near the Fredericksburg train station and on a wall in the Italian sister city of Este, shows a dove with outstretched wings. She’s adapted the work, called “Columbia for All,” on canvas and has added even more international touches: words on slips of paper that float around the dove. There’s the Ukrainian word for hope, imagine in French, share in German, grow in Italian and learn in Nepali.

The reception also will include work from Ukrainian artists and musicians. Traditional foods from Ukraine will be served along with samples from some of the sister cities along with wine and beverages.

All funds raised will be divided among World Central Kitchen, Save the Children and Doctors Without Borders, groups helping with humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

Olga Bilyk is of Ukrainian heritage and said it’s been “extremely painful to watch” what’s happened in the birthplace of her parents. She’s also been touched by the efforts of fellow residents of Fredericksburg.

“It’s amazing that the mayor and the Sister City Association have taken it upon themselves to help to whatever degree they can the Ukrainians who have been displaced through no fault of their own,” she said. “We thought we had evolved into more peaceful and different times but apparently not.”

The current war is painfully similar to what her parents went through in the early 1930s when they fled dictator Joseph Stalin’s regime. He created a famine in an attempt to wipe out small farmers in the fertile country and about 4 million people starved to death.

“We understand the trauma that millions of displaced Ukrainians are going through right now,” she wrote in an email about her and her husband. “Our parents went through much the same when they immigrated to America to escape Stalin’s wrath. We share in their proverbial Trail of Tears.”

After the online silent auction, there will be a live auction at the reception for other works, including ones donated by Tetiana Kadnikova, who continues to paint and sell her wares at an “Alley of Artists” event in Ukraine. Her daughter, Ganna Anya Kadnikova, also studied art and has worked in fashion but never lost her love for painting, according to Willis, who provided commentary about the two.

Ganna Kadnikova is married to an American diplomat and when the war started, she convinced her mother to come from her home, in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine, to eastern Europe with them. She stayed a while, but when the daughter and husband returned to the United States, the elder Kadnikova went back to her homeland and resumed her painting.

Ganna Kadnikova brought 33 of her mother’s works with her, and after she heard from her brother-in-law about the Fredericksburg event to help Ukraine, donated two of them, as well as one of her own paintings.

After resettling in Dnipro, her mother has joined with other retirees to support friends whose family members are fighting for Ukraine, and to help refugees whose homes have been destroyed.

She’s also “thrown herself into her art,” Willis wrote, focusing with a new passion on Ukrainian culture and displaying her work under the constant threat of bombs.

“We need to show the Russians that we are not afraid to continue to lead our lives, our Ukrainian lives,” Tetiana Kadnikova said to Willis.

More information about the event and artists featured is available online at fxbg4ukraine.org.