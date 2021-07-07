Sister helping sister leads to living liver donation

When her sister was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer, Jodie Heflin wanted more than anything to do what she’s always done in times of need: step up and help.
Heflin had taken her older sister, Penny Woody, to an appointment where a doctor explained Woody’s treatment options. When he mentioned that a transplant might give Woody five to 10 more years—and that the liver could come from a living donor—Heflin’s first reaction was: “I never knew there was such a thing.”
The doctor explained the amazing way the liver can grow back, after as much as 70 percent of it is removed during a transplant operation. Heflin immediately responded: “I’ll do it.”
A raft of tests determined Heflin was a compatible donor, and the Caroline County sisters went into surgery more than two months ago with the highest of hopes.
The outcome hasn’t been what either expected. Woody, 57, initially did so well that she was able to get around with the help of a walker, and visit Heflin, 48, who was in a lot of pain and had trouble moving.
But a few weeks after the May 4 operation, Woody started to deteriorate as her body tried to reject the transplanted organ. Other functions started to fail. She was put on a ventilator, and needed a tracheotomy to help her breathe. Dialysis was started to do the work of her kidneys.
Woody remains in intensive care.
Meanwhile, Heflin is suffering ongoing nerve pain from the surgery and emotional issues that seem to have impaired her recovery. She’s wracked with guilt as her restless and sleep-deprived mind replays questions about whether she did the right thing for her sister—and most times she’s certain that she did.
She continues to fret about her sister’s condition, as well as her own finances, because she hasn’t been able to return to work.
Still, if there’s one message she would share with friends and co-workers—beyond asking for continued prayer—it’s that she wouldn’t hesitate to make the same decision.
“All in all, yes, I would do it again,” she said. “I wouldn’t even think about it.”
That doesn’t come as a surprise to Janet Atkinson, who at 64, is the oldest of the three sisters. When their mother was diagnosed with cancer 17 years ago, Heflin and her husband, Buck, moved in to take care of her, along with their two children.
“Jodie’s always been a person to step up to the plate and care for someone or try to help someone,” said Atkinson, who lives in Fredericksburg. “It’s just her instinct.”
‘IT IS AMAZING’
Woody had her transplant at the Virginia Commonwealth University’s Hume–Lee Transplant Center in Richmond. Doctors there performed 135 liver transplants last year, and about 12 percent—or 17 of them—were from living donors, said Dr. Vinay Kumaran, the living liver donor surgical director.
Nationwide, the average is about 5 percent, according to the website for Michigan Medicine. The living liver transplant procedure began in the 1990s and tends to be more complex, Kumaran said, because surgeons have two patients to treat, and a partial liver tends to have more, and smaller, blood vessels than whole livers, he said.
During surgery, up to 70 percent of the donor’s healthy liver is removed and used to replace the recipient’s diseased liver. In about two months’ time, both liver fragments will regrow to a normal size, according to medical websites.
“It is amazing,” Kumaran said about the liver’s ability to regenerate. “It’s not something that is widely known. Even health care providers are often surprised at the capacity to regenerate and how much of the liver can be taken out and how quickly it grows back.”
Recipients of living liver donations tend to fare better because they can schedule their surgeries earlier, before their health deteriorates. Those in need of transplants from deceased donors have to wait until they’re the “sickest person on the list,” Kumaran said.
Three years after a liver transplant, 85 to 90 percent of liver transplants have survived. The odds increase by about 5 percent for those who receive livers from living donors, the surgeon said.
‘MY SISTER IS MY HERO’
In the days before the surgery, Woody was so excited that she would tell strangers about the operation everywhere she and Heflin went. The two had similar green shirts made with outstretched hands, either giving or receiving a liver. Heflin’s read: “I’m giving my sister life” while Woody’s stated: “My sister is my hero.”
Heflin also was giddy at the prospect that she could save her sibling. She said Woody would be the first to admit her “rough lifestyle” caused her health problems. By contrast, Heflin felt her liver was strong and healthy, and that she would bounce back from the transplant the way she’d done from numerous other operations, including two births by caesarean section.
She read about the risks, which are present with any kind of major surgery, but assumed she’d breeze through the process because of past experiences. She ended up spending eight days in the hospital. The average is five to seven days, according to medical websites.
“I think I had my hopes up too high,” Heflin said. “The positive overweighed the negative. In my eyes, there was no negative, and now it’s beating me up.”
‘BREAKS MY HEART’
Heflin is experiencing various side effects from gabapentin, a drug prescribed for seizures and the kind of nerve pain typically associated with shingles. Even though it makes her groggy, she has trouble sleeping, has no appetite and has lost more than 20 pounds since the surgery.
She’d like to be in Richmond with her sister, but until July 1, the hospital wasn’t allowing more than one visitor per day. Because of the drug’s side effects, Heflin wasn’t supposed to drive, which meant someone else had to take her, then not be allowed in the building.
Heflin created a GoFundMe page called “Sister helping Sister, living liver donor” to help cover her own expenses as she hasn’t been able to return to work. She’s been a receptionist with Mary Washington Healthcare for 21 years and is receiving short-term disability, which is 60 percent of her income.
On the site, Heflin provides regular updates and photos of her sister, and many reflect the emotional heartache and physical toll the transplant has taken.
One picture shows the palm of Atkinson’s hand next to Woody’s face, which bears the telltale yellow pall of jaundice.
“Not all transplants take, they say. But this one was supposed to be the one that did take,” Heflin wrote on the page. “Breaks my heart, I did everything right. I have lived a clean, healthy life. I just don’t understand.”
Heflin also acknowledged that her sister has “been through a lot in her life [and] she will tell you the truth about the good and the bad.” But there’s no doubt in Heflin’s mind that her sister “would be there always to help if you needed it, and she would give you the shirt off her back.”
Doctors have said that Woody is moving in the right direction but faces a marathon in terms of recovery. She may need another liver transplant if the rest of her systems improve, or a kidney transplant if the loss of function isn’t temporary, as expected.
If the latter is the case, Heflin already has decided she’ll give up one of her kidneys.
“I would do it, if it’s going to help her or if my oldest sister needed it,” Heflin said. “That’s what families do, right?”
