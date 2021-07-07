Sister helping sister leads to living liver donation

She’d like to be in Richmond with her sister, but until July 1, the hospital wasn’t allowing more than one visitor per day. Because of the drug’s side effects, Heflin wasn’t supposed to drive, which meant someone else had to take her, then not be allowed in the building.

Heflin created a GoFundMe page called “Sister helping Sister, living liver donor” to help cover her own expenses as she hasn’t been able to return to work. She’s been a receptionist with Mary Washington Healthcare for 21 years and is receiving short-term disability, which is 60 percent of her income.

On the site, Heflin provides regular updates and photos of her sister, and many reflect the emotional heartache and physical toll the transplant has taken.

One picture shows the palm of Atkinson’s hand next to Woody’s face, which bears the telltale yellow pall of jaundice.

“Not all transplants take, they say. But this one was supposed to be the one that did take,” Heflin wrote on the page. “Breaks my heart, I did everything right. I have lived a clean, healthy life. I just don’t understand.”